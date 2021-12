A member of the far-right group the Proud Boys has been jailed for seven years for unlawfully possessing ghost guns and ammunition.Jonathan Cuney, a 38-year-old US Marine veteran from New York, was sentenced on Thursday to 87 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on firearms charges.Cuney pleaded guilty back in June to unlawfully possessing, as a felon, a rifle and an AR-15-style rifle receiver/frame, and to possessing three unregistered silencers, between September and November 2019, according to a Justice Department press release.Under the plea deal, he also admitted that he bought firearms parts online...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO