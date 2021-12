Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told forward Sadio Mane to “pay back with football” any opponents who target him on the pitch.Klopp feels the Senegal international appears to have become the player some teams single out for specific treatment in an attempt to antagonise and knock him off his game.The German was involved in an angry touchline exchange with Mikel Arteta in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield after the Gunners boss reacted to a seemingly innocuous challenge by the forward on full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.That came just a couple of weeks after Klopp was forced to substitute Mane...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO