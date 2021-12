Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is happy to have an immediate opportunity to bounce back from seeing his side’s unbeaten run come to an end in tame fashion.Aston Villa became the first team to leave Selhurst Park with three points this season with a 2-1 victory in manager Steven Gerrard’s second game in charge on Saturday.Matt Targett fired the visitors ahead from Ashley Young’s corner after 15 minutes and John McGinn wrapped up the win with a wonderful curled effort four minutes from time.It took until the 80th minute for the Eagles to test Emi Martinez and Targett’s early goal...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO