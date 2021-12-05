ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Is Playing Against Us' - Fans React To 29 Year Old's Performance For Liverpool Against Wolves

Cover picture for the articleAfter Divock Origi snatched a 94th minute winner for Liverpool against Wolves on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to have their say about the performances of certain players with...

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
‘Up there with Mo Salah’ – Liverpool fans blown away by £66.8m star’s Southampton performance

There was an element of trepidation surrounding Liverpool’s meeting with Southampton, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men presenting something of a potential banana skin to dampen the positive mood in Merseyside. The performance of Jurgen Klopp’s men left no doubt about the Reds’ intentions domestically, however, with a four-goal display brushing aside...
'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news. Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third...
Wolves left frustrated after stalemate against Burnley

Burnley maintained their impressive record against Wolves with a 0-0 draw that made it six unbeaten versus the West Midlands side for Sean Dyche.It was the first time that Dyche’s side had played since their thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last month after Storm Arwen postponed the Clarets’ clash with Tottenham last Sunday.Although a point will not please Dyche too much, his side are proving tough to beat as they have only lost one from their last eight Premier League games.Only the top three teams in the league had conceded fewer than Wolves coming into their fixture with Burnley...
‘Poor sportsmanship’ and ‘Fred playing against his own team’ – These Man United fans react as Fred injures David de Gea causing Arsenal goal

Some Manchester United fans have slammed Arsenal for an apparent lack of ‘sportsmanship’ after the Gunners took the lead in a strange manner through Emile Smith Rowe. In the 13th minute of the tie, a corner was whipped in by Arsenal and Fred somehow managed to injure David de Gea by knocking the Manchester United goalkeeper over.
Watch Lucas Moura score for Spurs against Norwich

After an initial few minutes of bright play from the visitors, Spurs managed to get themselves a little more involved in the action, with Oliver Skipp making a good run through the centre of the park, but the Englishman ran out of options and the final shot was under struck and uninspiring.
Wolves 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Origi Magic Earns Liverpool Three Points Against Wolves

Klopp had no surprises in the line-up. He put out his best fit XI to try and continue their huge run of form against Wolves. The match began without either team gaining much ground. Liverpool had the majority of the possession without looking dangerous in the first 10 minutes. Most of the early portions of this match took place batting the ball around the midfield.
