ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars play the Coyotes on 6-game win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes (5-17-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (12-7-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -316, Coyotes +247; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its six-game win streak going when the Stars take on Arizona.

The Stars are 6-3-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas is last in the Western Conference recording 29.8 shots per game.

The Coyotes are 2-6-0 in division matchups. Arizona serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 10 goals and has 15 points. Joe Pavelski has nine assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Coyotes with 13 total assists and has 16 points. Travis Boyd has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Preview: Coyotes, Stars Play in First of Four Meetings on Saturday

The Coyotes return to the ice for their first post-Thanksgiving contest with a game versus the Dallas Stars on Saturday night (Nov. 27) at Gila River Arena. This is the first of four matchups between the clubs this season, including the first of two in a span of 10 days. Puck drop with the Stars is set for 6 p.m.
NHL
NHL

Pavelski, Stars end Avalanche winning streak at six

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored two goals to reach 400 in the NHL, and the Dallas Stars handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss in seven games with a 3-1 win at American Airlines Center on Friday. Pavelski is the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to score 400...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam O'brien
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Nick Schmaltz
Person
Travis Boyd
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Jay Beagle
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 25 Recap: 3rd-period collapse against Stars doom Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their third straight game tonight, falling 3-1 to the Dallas Stars. And just like the Coyotes’ recent 7-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, tonight’s game felt like a step back. Arizona set the pace early when Travis Boyd was called for tripping just over three...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Eriksson to Play in 1,000th NHL Game Tonight at Dallas

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes forward Loui Eriksson will play in his 1,000th career NHL game tonight against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Coyotes will hold a pregame ceremony honoring Eriksson's 1,000 game milestone on Friday, December 10 versus the Florida Panthers. Eriksson becomes the 360th player...
NHL
NHL

Stars defeat Coyotes, tie team record with seventh straight win

Jamie Benn scored two goals and added an assist to help the Stars defeat the Coyotes, 4-1, and notch their seventh straight win. Jamie Benn scored two late goals and had an assist, and the Dallas Stars tied their record with their seventh straight win, 4-1 against the Arizona Coyotes at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#915#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Middletown Press

Bucks beat Nuggets 120-109, extend win streak to 6 games

DENVER (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
San Francisco Chronicle

Stanford, on 6-game skid, hosts No. 5 Notre Dame, on 6-game winning streak

Story line: Notre Dame, which has a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff, has won six in a row, the past three by a combined score of 117-9. Stanford, which will finish last in the Pac-12 North, has lost six in a row, the past three by a combined score of 128-32. “Our record has earned criticism, and I’ll never shy away from it,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said Tuesday. “But at the same time, I’m comfortable saying, ‘You want to take your shots at us? You want to take your shots at me? Take ’em now.’”
STANFORD, CA
myfoxzone.com

Texas snaps 6-game losing streak with 22-17 win over Kansas State

AUSTIN, Texas — Junior Roschon Johnson ran for a career-best 179 yards, Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, and Texas summoned some uncommonly strong defense to beat Kansas State 22-17. Texas ended the regular season by snapping a six-game losing streak, its longest since 1956. Johnson, who arrived at Texas...
KANSAS STATE
FOX Sports

Calgary faces Winnipeg on 4-game win streak

LINE: Flames -168, Jets +142; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary heads into a matchup against Winnipeg as winners of four consecutive games. The Flames are 1-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals. The Jets...
NHL
The Associated Press

Dallas faces Carolina on 4-game win streak

Carolina Hurricanes (15-4-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (10-7-2, sixth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -108, Hurricanes -111; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas comes into a matchup with Carolina as winners of four straight games. The Stars have gone 6-2-1 in home games. Dallas is...
NHL
defendernetwork.com

The young Rockets are riding a four-game winning streak

Just over a week ago, things were looking bleak for the Rockets. They were stumbling through a 15-game losing streak and questions were beginning to surface about whether or not second-year coach Stephen Silas is the right man for the massive rebuild the Rockets are under. But a week and a stunning four-game winning streak – which includes the first road win of the season – later and suddenly things are looking up for the home team.
NBA
The Associated Press

Cleveland faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-8, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Washington. The Wizards are 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks third in the league with...
NBA
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Bring Their Two Game Winning Streak To Anaheim

Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks, 8 PM MT, Honda Center, Anaheim CA. Calgary Flames 14-4-5 (33 pts) - Anaheim Ducks 13-8-3 (29 pts) Due to technical difficulties this preview is late and short. The Flames have a two game winning streak going thanks a 3-2 win in LA Thursday night....
NHL
denverpioneers.com

Denver Stretches Win Streak to Five Games with 6-2 Victory

TEMPE, Ariz. – Senior Brett Stapley scored three times, freshman Jack Devine tallied his first collegiate goal and the No. 12 Denver Pioneers hockey team stretched its winning streak to five games with a 6-2 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday night at Oceanside Ice Arena. The...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy