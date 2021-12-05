What is inflation? The Federal Reserve explains it

Federal Reserve meeting – 15/12 – after the Federal Reserve announced that it would start tapering its bond-buying program starting in November, the debate swiftly moved on to whether they needed to go faster. The recent Fed minutes showed that there are a few officials who are becoming increasingly anxious about rising prices and their effect on the US economy. Unsurprisingly the pace of the taper was a topic for discussion, with some participants wanting a faster taper than the current $10bn in US treasuries and $5bn in mortgage-backed securities. This shift was also being vocalized from previously dovish voices as well, with Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed saying she was open to accelerating the pace of the taper program in comments last month. Given this notable shift and Jay Powell’s reappointment as Fed chair for another 4 years, the tone from the US central bank has become a lot more hawkish in recent weeks. Powell’s sudden shift when he gave his testimony on Capitol Hill and his decision to retire the word “transitory” while symbolic was also notable in that the FOMC seems keen to move faster on tapering to give themselves optionality when it comes to rating hikes next year, with two rate rises already priced in. This could become more pressing if inflation continues to remain sticky, with the Omicron variant potentially exacerbating the problems being faced when it comes to high prices. The US economy still looks in decent shape so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the taper increase to $30bn a month when the Fed meets this week, however, Friday’s hot inflation number of 6.8% could prompt a faster taper and a larger uplift above what is expected, with a number closer to $40bn. It’s not as if the Fed won’t be afraid to act just before Christmas, in 2015 they hiked rates just before Christmas having guided they would in the weeks leading up to the decision.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO