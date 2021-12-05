ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is inflation? The Federal Reserve explains it

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is inflation? How does the U.S....

www.miamiherald.com

KTLA

Here’s why U.S. inflation is so high and when it may ease

Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing […]
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy. 1. Why is inflation running so high? There are two basic reasons why inflation has been increasing: supply and demand. Starting with the latter, consumers are on a...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Artist Nelson Saiers Makes A Statement About the Federal Reserve and Inflation With His Latest "Cheap Money No. 2" Sculpture

New York, NY, Friday, December 10, 2021 - Monday night, at Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" statue in Manhattan, artist, math Ph.D. and former hedge fund manager, Nelson Saiers, unveiled his latest in a series of guerilla art installations: "Cheap Money no. 2." The installation addresses inflation, the Federal Reserve and "cheap money" (in finance, "cheap money" is a monetary policy where the Federal Reserve sets low-interest rates). The second in his series, this work features an old-school gumball machine once again. But this time, it's filled with $2 bills (replacing $10 bills from the original sculpture) offered for 25 cents - literally "cheap money."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Investor's Business Daily

CPI Inflation Rate Hits 39-Year High; Dow Jones Rises, Despite Fed Fears

The consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected in November, as the CPI inflation rate hit a new 39-year high. The core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, rose to 4.9%, a new 30-year high. Dow Jones futures extended early gains following the CPI report in Friday stock market action, as investors were thrilled that price pressures didn't run even hotter.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: Federal reserve, Bank of England, ECB and Ocado results

Federal Reserve meeting – 15/12 – after the Federal Reserve announced that it would start tapering its bond-buying program starting in November, the debate swiftly moved on to whether they needed to go faster. The recent Fed minutes showed that there are a few officials who are becoming increasingly anxious about rising prices and their effect on the US economy. Unsurprisingly the pace of the taper was a topic for discussion, with some participants wanting a faster taper than the current $10bn in US treasuries and $5bn in mortgage-backed securities. This shift was also being vocalized from previously dovish voices as well, with Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed saying she was open to accelerating the pace of the taper program in comments last month. Given this notable shift and Jay Powell’s reappointment as Fed chair for another 4 years, the tone from the US central bank has become a lot more hawkish in recent weeks. Powell’s sudden shift when he gave his testimony on Capitol Hill and his decision to retire the word “transitory” while symbolic was also notable in that the FOMC seems keen to move faster on tapering to give themselves optionality when it comes to rating hikes next year, with two rate rises already priced in. This could become more pressing if inflation continues to remain sticky, with the Omicron variant potentially exacerbating the problems being faced when it comes to high prices. The US economy still looks in decent shape so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the taper increase to $30bn a month when the Fed meets this week, however, Friday’s hot inflation number of 6.8% could prompt a faster taper and a larger uplift above what is expected, with a number closer to $40bn. It’s not as if the Fed won’t be afraid to act just before Christmas, in 2015 they hiked rates just before Christmas having guided they would in the weeks leading up to the decision.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

The Federal Reserve Is Picking a Fight it Cannot Win

The stock market rallied early this week with receding worry about the omicron variant, but the specter of Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening remains. In his podcast, Peter Schiff talked about the anticipation of the Fed’s fight against inflation and explained why it’s a fight the central bank can’t win.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve in 2022: What’s Ahead for Commercial Real Estate

After drawing some ire from Democrats on Capitol Hill — even being referred to as a “dangerous man,” by Sen. Elizabeth Warren — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was retained by President Joe Biden last month for another four-year term. It was a sign that the current administration preferred to maintain some continuity within the Fed as the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, amid a host of challenges.
BUSINESS
KXRM

Tough Decisions await the Federal Reserve in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS – As the arrival of the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus shocks markets, it is also complicating decisions for the Federal Reserve of the United States. PhD Economist and Director of the Economic Forum at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Tatiana Bailey, says the FED must now balance the uncertainty the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
agfax.com

Ag Economy: Nov. Observations from the Federal Reserve – Beige Book

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Board released its November 2021 Beige Book update, a summary of commentary on current economic conditions by Federal Reserve District. The report included several observations pertaining to the U.S. agricultural economy. * Sixth District- Atlanta– “Agricultural conditions remained mixed. Most of the District remained drought...
ECONOMY
omahanews.net

Treasury and Fed heads explain where the blame for inflation lies

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed chair Jerome Powell insist the inflation crippling the US economy is actually too much of a good thing, saying it's because markets weren?t anticipating such a quick recovery from Covid. "We understood demand would be strong," Powell explained on Wednesday, but "didn't understand [the]...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. In the Daily Dive #102, we highlighted the rising DXY (U.S. Dollar Currency...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

The Federal Reserve needs to act on Powell's words

When the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its next policy-making meeting in mid-December, officials will face a tough decision: Whether to remove stimulus by cutting back more sharply on asset purchases, as Chair Jerome Powell suggested they might in his testimony to Congress this week. I think they should and probably will double the pace of tapering, setting a trajectory to end the asset-purchase program by mid-March.
BUSINESS

