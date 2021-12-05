ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas IPOs

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China's securities regulator said on Sunday that Beijing's recent policy moves were not aimed at specific industries or private firms, and were not necessarily linked to companies seeking to list in overseas markets. China has implemented a sweeping regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/business/china-wall-street-regulatory-crackdown-not-aimed-restricting-private-firms-2021-09-20 in recent months on internet companies,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

China steps up overseas hunt for ore needed to make aluminum

(Dec 9): China’s aluminum industry, the world’s biggest, is becoming increasingly dependent on overseas supplies of the ore needed to make the metal, another sign of the nation’s chronic reliance on raw-material imports. The aluminum used in everything from aircraft to drinks cans is made from alumina,...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Govt#Ipos#Reuters#Csrc Rrb#Chinese#Didi Global#Vie
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s RRR Cut Is in Line With Country’s Prudent Monetary Policy, Analysts Say

(Yicai Global) Dec. 7 -- China's upcoming reserve requirement ratio decrease is to underpin the macro economy and protect the fundamentals of small and medium companies, and will not change the country’s prudent monetary policy, Yicai Global learned from interviews with a number of experts. The ratio of banks' reservable...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
stockxpo.com

China’s SenseTime Aims to Raise Up to $767 Million in IPO

Chinese artificial-intelligence company SenseTime Group Inc. said Monday it plans to raise up to $767 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering this month, pushing ahead with its listing plans despite a rout in Chinese technology stocks and a subsidiary’s inclusion on a U.S. export blacklist. The seven-year-old company...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Beijing ‘hunts’ Taiwan citizens overseas, gets hundreds sent to China: report

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China makes a point of ‘hunting’ citizens of democratic Taiwan held on criminal charges around the world and insisting they be extradited to the People’s Republic of China, which has never controlled Taiwan, a rights group said on Monday.
CHINA
StreetInsider.com

China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

China says market views of monetary policy moves too ‘simplistic’

BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese newspaper run by the State Council, or cabinet, warned the market against “simplistic” interpretations of monetary policy moves as easing expectations gathered steam, suggesting China is not about to unleash a huge wave of credit in panic. Expectations the central bank will ease policy have...
CHINA
104.1 WIKY

China’s economy expected to grow 5.3% in 2022, says govt think tank

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to grow around 5.3% in 2022, bringing the average annual growth rate forecast for 2020-2022 to 5.2%, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a top government think tank, said on Monday. Advisers to the government will recommend that authorities set a 2022...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Former China stock regulator broke law in IPO vetting, watchdog says

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's top anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that Cao Jian, a former securities regulator responsible for vetting initial public offerings (IPOs), "seriously violated disciplines and laws" and had been removed from Communist Party membership and his public role. Cao, formerly deputy head of the IPO...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China regulator says more testing needed to certify C919 aircraft

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) – China’s aviation regulator said on Friday that there is still a huge amount of testing to be done for the home-grown narrowbody C919 aircraft to be certified, raising doubt over planemaker COMAC’s year-end target. So far, the C919, China’s attempt to rival Airbus SE and Boeing Co,...
WORLD
WebProNews

China Will Ban Companies From Going Public Overseas

China is on the verge of closing a loophole, making it illegal for companies to go public overseas. Many Chinese tech companies have used the VIE structure as a loophole to go public on foreign markets. This allows them to raise substantially more capital by tapping into international investors. According...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

CoinDCX to pursue IPO after India finishes crypto regulations

CoinDCX has announced that the company intends to pursue its initial public offering as soon as crypto regulations are in place in India. It is believed that the IPO round could elevate CoinDCX to the same status as Coinbase Global following its US listing earlier in 2021, so the IPO will be pursued as soon as government regulations allow it.
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

[2022 Predictions] China Needs Prudent Monetary Policy to Hit 5% Growth, Zhixin’s Chief Economist Says

[2022 Predictions] China Needs Prudent Monetary Policy to Hit 5% Growth, Zhixin’s Chief Economist Says. (Yicai Global) Dec. 2 -- China needs a prudent and moderately loose monetary policy to achieve economic growth of at least 5 percent next year and prevent systemic financial risks, according to the chief economist at Zhixin Investment Research Institute.
WORLD
Fortune

An end to foreign IPOs by Chinese companies? Beijing is planning to close the loophole that let firms like Didi list overseas

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to people familiar with the matter, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy