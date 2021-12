His party controls the White House, as well as both chambers of Congress. He’s presided over an unprecedentedly swift and expansive vaccination program, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He and his party also pushed major pieces of legislation through Congress that, among other things, put hundreds of dollars worth of stimulus checks into Americans’ pockets and bank accounts. And yet — President Biden’s approval rating? It’s now underwater, below 50%, on both his handling of the economy as well as the pandemic response.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 HOURS AGO