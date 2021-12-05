PREP ROUNDUP: Tournament MVP Emmah McAmis (Wise County Central), Noah Ratliff (John Battle), Maria Wilson (Virginia High), Jessi Looney (Grundy) among stars; Elizabethton, Hampton fall in state football finals
Emmah McAmis continued her fine freshman season with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals as Wise County Central beat Mountain 7 District rival Union, 59-36, in the finals of the Powell Valley National Bank-Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament at the David J. Prior Convocation Center. McAmis...heraldcourier.com
Comments / 0