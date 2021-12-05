Double Negative in Donald Trump Election Fraud Statement Raises Eyebrows

Donald Trump raised several eyebrows with a double negative in a recent statement—which read as him taking aim at those supporting his ongoing election fraud claims.

The statement from the former president, shared via email on Saturday, read: "Anybody that doesn't think there wasn't massive election fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid or very corrupt."

Trump's comments were met with sarcastic tweets from several of his detractors, who were keen to point out the double negative read as him taking aim at those who supported his repeated fraud claims.

George Conway, founding member of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, which he has since departed, appeared to relish pointing out the grammatical error at Trump's expense.

He said in a tweet shared late on Saturday: "When you're right, you're right."

Conway then followed up his tweet with a double-negative-ridden comment of his own, which read: "Seriously, I usually don't find it unsurprising when he says something that's not inaccurate, but no one—not even the former guy—can be not correct all the time."

Jon Cooper, former Long Island campaign chair for Barack Obama tweeted: "Somebody should explain to Donald Trump what a double negative is."

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl shared a tongue-in-cheek response, which simply said: "He [Trump] finally conceded."

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office for comment.

Following the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election, Trump has incessantly claimed that irregularities and widespread voter fraud were the reasons for his loss. There is not evidence of irregularities on a scale which would have altered the election outcome.

Last month, the former President said in a bullish statement the "fake news media" had demeaned what he called "the real results" and offered to debate people about the election fraud claims .

Despite county-wide audits being ordered across the U.S., there has been no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud being the reason behind eventual winner Joe Biden 's victory.

Sitting Republican lawmakers have, however, continued to support Trump's unfounded claims and have since been rewarded with the former President's endorsements for their loyalty.

Several Republican lawmakers also shared their views on the unfounded claims at a QAnon convention earlier this year.

Other Republicans have pushed against the former President's claims, with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie having suggested they were "fantasies."

The situation has seen a split in the party, between those who continue to support Trump's statements and those who have pushed against his claims.