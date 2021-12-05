ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FBC Glance

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

Navy vs. Army at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m. Navy vs. Army at East Rutherford, N.J., 3...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Postgame Video Of Alabama Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A postgame video of an Alabama football cheerleader went viral on social media following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, the people in the video were incorrectly identified. Initially, fans speculated that the man in the video was Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. However,...
The Two Former BSU Coaches Who Will Save Oregon Football

Mario Cristobal has left Eugene and the Oregon Ducks to return home to coach his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes. The Ducks find themselves once again looking for their next head coach—the leader who would get them into the College Football Playoffs and eventually compete for national championships. There's...
College Basketball World Reacts To Juan Dixon News

A former Maryland superstar is reportedly being considered for the Terrapins’ head basketball coaching job. Juan Dixon, the all-time leading scorer in Maryland basketball history, has “gathered some support” for the head coach opening, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. While Dixon is one of the most...
Pitt faces Colgate

Colgate (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh (2-6) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Colgate in a non-conference matchup. Colgate won easily 89-61 at home against Columbia on Monday, while Pittsburgh is coming off of a 57-56 loss on Friday at Virginia. LEADING THE WAY: Pittsburgh's John...
Top 25 Fared

1.Purdue (8-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Thursday.. 2.Baylor (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Villanova, Sunday. 3.Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday, Dec. 14. 4.UCLA (8-1) did not play. Next:at Marquette, Saturday. 5.Gonzaga (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Merrimack, Thursday. 6.Villanova...
St. John's plays Monmouth

Monmouth (7-1) vs. St. John's (6-2) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth and St. John's both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned big victories this past Sunday. St. John's earned an 83-69 win at home over Fordham, while Monmouth emerged with a 79-65 win at Canisius.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
This Week's Women's Top 25 Fared

No.1 South Carolina (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Maryland, Sunday. No.2 North Carolina State (8-1) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Friday. No.3 Connecticut (5-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday. No.4 Stanford (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday. No.5 Baylor (9-1) beat...
