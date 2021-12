Following a tough loss last weekend, will the Minnesota Vikings be able to rebound when they travel to face the Detroit Lions in Week 13?. Last week, the Minnesota Vikings were riding high following two impressive wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers. But the Vikings were humbled by the San Francisco 49ers in their last game and now Minnesota will be looking to bring their record back to .500 on Sunday by defeating the winless Detroit Lions.

