Proven People, which transformed an empty building in Burdon Road earlier this year, is marking its first Christmas with a campaign aimed at helping the community. With their Christmas Gifts For Kids Appeal they’re encouraging diners to donate a toy which will be given to good causes in the city this Christmas. If you show the receipt for the toy, they’ll double that amount in selected dishes for you and your friends to enjoy.

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO