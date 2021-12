Sunderland Youth Choir, organised and funded by Sunderland Music Hub, is launching on Monday December 6 and will meet weekly on Monday evenings during term time from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Sunderland's new City Hall to rehearse and prepare for performances throughout the year.Sunderland Music Hub have been training a team of young vocal leaders to work with the musical director to train the choir, which will be open to youngsters aged between seven and 16 and will be free to attend thanks to funding from the Department for Education through Arts Council England.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO