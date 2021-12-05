VM's not assigned by IP address's

I need to update my Windows 10 PC, but I have to remove VM Workstation 9 (Using for a very long time). I want to buy VM Workstation Pro 16, but I have to know if all current VM's in Version 9 still will be working in Version 16.x. 0...
Hope all of you are ok and safe. I need to bring up this issue that I have discovered on my upgraded ESXi cluster. I have recently upgraded all ESXi hosts (6 hosts, PowerEdge R630) plus the VCSA server from ESX 6.0 U3 to ESXi 6.7.0 Update 3 - Build 17700523. Everything was performed by upgrade and I did not had to do any clean install on any server.
During the day-to-day use of your router, you don’t really need to know your IP address and most users don’t. However, there are a few cases in which you’ll need to enter the address, so it may be useful to figure out how to obtain it. That’s what happens when...
Just updated vmware player to 16.2.0 and after successful installation launched my virtual Windows Server 2019 and it was slow to start and when I got it up, it was not responding at all. I run all my virtual machines from USB3 SSD hard drive, no problems until this update. Hopefully they will fix this issue soon! Downgraded back to 16.0.0 and issue went away. Hopefully this is the right place to inform you guys! I will submit more info if needed!
I am getting finding vSphere-EsxRemoteSysLogRule-VVD#SDDCOPSLOG026 saying I don't have remote syslog enabled on some of my hosts. Yet, when I check, all of my hosts have a remote syslog server set. What else is Skyline looking for on this test?. 0 Kudos. 2 Replies. VMware Employee. @zik,. Welcome to Skyline...
Encountered this bug when testing a SSO repoint we need to complete. After a domain repoint, Administrator could no longer login to VAMI and other issues were discovered. The trigger is the domain repoint. Bug can be easily replicated. Found this was true for latest 6.7 version and multiple versions in 7.0 series.
I have installed this morning the new version but using a virtual machine (windows 10 pro with DELPHI RAD STUDIO) it freeze after 20/30 minutes. After it's impossible to do anything. The only way is to restart the PC and loose my work. This evening i reinstall the old version....
Hi ..we are looking to deploy 100+ VMs in our environment. VM specs are same. How can we create a report or a view in vROPS which can define how many VMs for that particular specs ( 4 vcpu, 32 GB Memory) can be deployed in the DC or cluster ?
I have a problem with staring linked clones in case of deleted snapshots. Would be appreciate for your help. So I've cloned my main VM to work on linked clones till it it became a 350 gb monster and I've decided to decrease its size. The smartest idea I've got is deleting all the linked snapshots. And once I did it - I was not able to run linked clones anymore (even though all the files of clones are not damaged or deleted).
Apple upgraded my public beta to 12.1 tonight which I assume is the release candidate. As almost always the VM died during the upgrade with Apple.GPU enabled and I had to turn the VM off and revert to SVGA to complete the upgrade. Once the upgrade completed I was able to go back to Apple.GPU and the VM booted, but after login I got a grey menu bar with a black screen. I could launch apps from the menu bar but the app screens flashed and disappeared after launching. The VM did shut down normally from the menu bar in this state.
Seems easy, and I can get the data I need, I just cannot get it into the CSV file the way I want. Here's what I'm looking for:. The CSV file should have all virtuals in the vCenter, and include all tags against each virtual, one per column- this last bit is giving me headaches!
We are running windows 2003 VM on Esxi 5.1 environment. We have VMware vSphere Essentials Plus Bundle. We are running some application on this VM which we have to keep for business needs. Also this server is running Domain controller services and we want to decommission the AD services. Is...
I can't find any answers to this anywhere. The Subject pretty much says it all. I would like to change the I/O Controller Type from LSI Logic SAS to Paravirtualized SCSI on my Guest system in Workstation Pro 16. Aside from the prompt at the initial guest system creation, I...
We have encountered an issue with virtualized domain controllers in our environment. We know this is a multi-faceted problem but we also identified VMware Tools as part of the issue. Our current domain controllers are Windows Server 2016 Datacenter. They are virtual and have the following settings:. 2 CPU, 4GB...
I'm experiencing a problem with VMware 16.2 on Windows 11 with Intel Gen 12 CPU. After some tinkering, I got my VM to work by running this command: bcdedit /set hypervisorlaunchtype off. The problem is that after I've done this, my Windows Subsystem for Linux stops working. I can get...
I'm having issues with uninstalling the VMware Converter Standalone agent keeps generating the following error: Could Not Stop Service When I check services, i'm unable to locate the VMWare Converter Standalone Agent service which i'm assuming requires the service to run before uninstallation. I have several times of creating the service but to no avail I keep getting the same error. I followed the following thread in order to create the service: communities.vmware.com/thread/605585 K.
On the pools we have the option "logoff disconnected sessions" set to 120 minutes, but we still see sessions of a couple of days. it looks like this option isn't applied at all. any pointers where to look to make this working again?. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. As per my...
Any way I look at disks, the filename shows the .vmdk. ($vm | Get-Harddisk).ExtensionData.Backing.Filename. These all return "[datastore01] testvm/testvm.vmdk". But, looking at $vm.ExtensionData.LayoutEx.File, I see 2 files:. Name : [datastore01] testvm/testvm.vmdk. Type : diskDescriptor. Name : [datastore01] testvm/testvm-flat.vmdk. Type : diskExtent. What connects the diskExtent to the Harddisk?. 0 Kudos.
What is the easiest way to check for the NSX Distributed Firewall hit counts ?. For ex - For a particular Rule ID - 1000, I wanted to check how many hits have been received. One way is by checking the firewall logs from syslog. Is there any other simpler...
As we continue this series, we have been looking at how the speed of business in today’s global market is continually increasing due to digitization. This is driving massive application growth, leading to more disparate technologies, more complexity across environments, poor visibility, difficulties resolving issues and a range of other challenges.
