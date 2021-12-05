ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

21% and rising: fury grows as credit card rates hit new high

By Jon Ungoed-Thomas and Justin Stoneman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tk7Av_0dEXnkgc00
Some of the poorest households have resorted to using credit cards to pay for living costs.

Campaigners are calling for new legal caps on “exorbitant” credit card interest rates, which have hit their highest levels for more than two decades.

Bank of England figures reveal the average annual interest rates offered on credit cards has risen to 21.49%, compared with the base rate of just 0.1%. It is the highest average credit card rate since December 1998.

Michael Donald, a former director of Visa UK and founder of the UK digital payment app ImageNPay, said it was hard for the financial industry to justify interest rates of above 20% when the base rate is at a historic low. He said: “If the Bank of England base rate is the lowest ever, how can you have a credit product which drives people further into indebtedness with the rates continually going up?”

He said consumers should be examining whether they need to have any debt on a credit card when personal loans can be obtained with annual interest rates as low as 2.8%. The various payment options now available to consumers raised the question of whether it was time to “scrap the credit card”, he added

In October 2001, credit card interest rates were 18.1%, while the bank base rate was 45 times higher than it is today at 4.5%. Financial experts say the credit card interest rate is also linked to the risk of consumers defaulting on payments.

Consumers in the UK owe about £57.9bn on their credit cards, equivalent to about £2,080 per household, according to Bank of England data. The most recent figures from UK Finance, the financial industry trade association, show there were 334 million credit card transactions in August with a total spend of nearly £17bn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heGkO_0dEXnkgc00
Bank of England figures reveal the average annual interest rates offered on credit cards has risen to 21.49%, compared with the base rate of just 0.1%. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Victoria Sully, 36, from Newquay, Cornwall, who runs the Lylia Rose lifestyle blog, racked up £17,500 in credit card and store card debt in just two years after starting her theology degree at the University of Gloucestershire.

She said: “I just got to the point where I couldn’t even make the minimum payments. I felt I was never going to get out of it and was going to have to go bankrupt. I felt really low and I didn’t really see a way out. It’s very easy to get quite addicted to spending and putting it on a credit card. It doesn’t feel like spending. We are tempted all the time because there are adverts everywhere.”

Sully sought help from Citizens Advice and a debt management firm, which helped her with a repayment plan. She paid off her debts within five years and now provides online advice on managing finances.

Lockdown offered a chance to save money for more affluent households, and about £14bn of credit card debt in the UK has been paid off since February last year.

Charities, however, warn that some of the poorest households have resorted to credit cards to help pay for their living costs. Research published in October by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found 4.4 million low-income households have had to take on new or increased borrowing through the pandemic. The annual percentage rate (APR) on cards for customers with a low credit score can be as high as 59.9%.

Joe Cox, a senior policy adviser at the Jubilee Debt Campaign, a charity that campaigns against unjust debt, said: “We are in the grip of a household credit crisis and it’s concentrated on those on lower incomes whose position is worse than it was before the pandemic. They are being charged exorbitant rates.”

Cox said the government should now impose the same financial restrictions on the credit card firms as on the providers of payday loans. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) imposed new rules on payday lenders in 2014 under which they could never charge more in fees and interest than the amount borrowed.

The Bank of England credit card lending data is a monthly weighted average interest rate based on the advertised APRs of the credit card lenders. The high credit card rates are also reflected in APR data published by Moneyfacts, the financial data firm, which recorded a rate of 26.4% in October, the highest rate since it started recording the figures in 2006. It also includes annual fees and other charges in its rates.

UK Finance said: “Credit cards can be a useful way for people to manage their finances and spread the costs of large purchases. Pricing decisions are a matter for individual card providers, but base rate is only one of a number of factors which impacts the cost of most credit cards.”

An FCA spokesperson said: “Our rules are helping tackle problem credit card debt. Credit card companies must help borrowers who have been in persistent debt for 36 months to repay their debt more quickly.”

Comments / 1

Related
Investor's Business Daily

CPI Inflation Rate Hits 39-Year High; Dow Jones Rises, Despite Fed Fears

The consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected in November, as the CPI inflation rate hit a new 39-year high. The core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, rose to 4.9%, a new 30-year high. Dow Jones futures extended early gains following the CPI report in Friday stock market action, as investors were thrilled that price pressures didn't run even hotter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Interest Rates#Credit Card Interest#Credit Card Debt#Visa#Imagenpay#The Bank Of England#Uk Finance#Lylia Rose
CNET

Smart credit cards: The X1 card hits the scene

The X1 Card* was recently unveiled, offering many unique security and rewards features. It even begs a double take aesthetically. Advertised as 17 grams of stainless steel, the card will be delivered to you in a branded box, a move unlike that of typical envelope-wielding issuers. In keeping with X1's...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Why I Don't Care About the Interest Rate on My Credit Cards

There's a simple reason why the APR on my cards doesn't matter. The interest rate on credit cards can vary from one card to another. A card charging a higher rate could be much more expensive in some circumstances. Since I pay my balance in full, I don't need to...
CREDITS & LOANS
kshb.com

Are you getting more offers for new credit cards? You're not alone

Thousands across the country have been getting credit card offers in the mail and online in recent weeks. Lenders are spending big on marketing again as the economy returns to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and a record number of people are taking credit card companies up on their new offers.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Business Insider

Service Credit Union review: Military families can earn high interest rates

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

Survey: Nearly 60% Unsure if High Credit Card Balances Lower Credit Scores

Most Americans aren't clear about how their credit card balances affect credit scores, according to a new survey by U.S. News. Of those who indicate that they understand there is a relationship between the two, almost four in 10 people say a high credit card balance increases their credit score, which is incorrect.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mediafeed.org

How to choose a secured credit card

For people with bad credit, secured credit cards can be a helpful way to rebuild credit while also offering them a secure and convenient method of payment. Secured cards differ from other credit cards because they require the cardholder to pay a refundable security deposit, which typically becomes the amount of the card’s credit limit. Other than the security deposit and credit limit, secured credit cards work essentially the same way as any other credit card.
CREDITS & LOANS
crossroadstoday.com

Best Bad Credit Credit Cards for December 2021

When you have bad credit, it can be difficult to be approved for a new credit card, which can be exactly what you need to help rebuild your credit. Thankfully, there are credit card designed specifically for those with credit problems. Here are the best credit cards available to applicants with bad credit:
CREDITS & LOANS
TrendHunter.com

Cannabis Credit Cards

Emerging credit card network SuperNet has announced that it will launch a line of credit cards that can be used in cannabis dispensaries in the United States. Currently, because cannabis is classified as a Title IV drug in the US, the country's banking industry refuses to provide services to any cannabis operation. As a result, most legal dispensaries are left with the challenge of managing and protecting large sums of cash.
CREDITS & LOANS
mediafeed.org

Credit cards for people with fair credit

When you have fair credit, it can be difficult to get approved for new credit card accounts with attractive terms, which are usually reserved for people with good or excellent credit. So if your credit is just fair, you might end up applying for cards that are designed for people with bad credit. But you may be able to do better. What credit score exactly is considered fair credit can vary, but the credit bureau Experian defines it generally as a FICO® score between 580 and 669.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

The best credit card bonuses and deals this week include a brand-new airline credit card with unique benefits and the last chance for 3 record-high offers

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. December and...
CREDITS & LOANS
Investor's Business Daily

Homebuilding Stocks Rise On Foundation Of High Demand, Low Interest Rates

While the broad stock market sank below key levels Friday on a disappointing job report, homebuilding stocks held up relatively well. Strong and widespread demand for housing as well as historically low mortgage rates are helping to fuel earnings growth and investors' appetite for homebuilders. Top Homebuilding Stocks Several top-performing homebuilders are at or…
MARKETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy