Almost 17,000 properties in Scotland suffered power cuts for a fifth day due to Storm Arwen with Nicola Sturgeon saying those facing the “almost intolerable” situation would receive help as soon as possible.The majority of those without electricity are expected to be reconnected by the end of Tuesday, but some will have to wait until later in the week.Engineers from power companies are working to restore supply to areas around Scotland, with the north-east and south-west particularly hard hit by the outages.Deputy First Minister John Swinney said Storm Arwen was a “more significant” weather event than the Beast from...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO