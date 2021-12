On Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, the United States of America was surprised by a massive air attack on our armed forces in Hawaii. Hundreds of our airplanes were destroyed while still on the ground. The battleship U.S.S. Arizona was sunk in the harbor with over 1000 American sailors entombed on the ship. Most of them are still there, as the sunken ship has become a graveyard.

