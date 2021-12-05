TG Therapeutics Debacle: I Am Doubling Down

For 2022, I am going to focus on those companies poised to benefit from the tragic COVID-19 pandemic. I maintain that SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for a long time. The biopharmaceutical stocks have performed poorly in 2021. I attribute this to the "flood of paper" (IPOs and SPACs), some disappointing clinical trial results and concern over drug pricing legislation. As to the latter, I believe that the BBBA prescription drug legislation is deeply flawed and would only lead to modest cost savings. Although Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices with drug companies for a small number of high cost pharmaceuticals under Part D and Part B, it applies to no more than 10 in 2025, 15 in 2026 and 2027 and 20 for subsequent years. Furthermore, the drugs must be single source without biosimilar or generic competition, and, biologicals are exempt for the first thirteen years from FDA approval. Additionally, drugs with an orphan designation as the only FDA-approved indication are not included. The focus needs to be on biologics, as they represent 2% of prescriptions but 45% of the dollar spend in the US. Separately, as shown in the graph below, Medicare's share of total costs in the catastrophic phase will be reduced from 80% to 20% for brand name drugs and the plan sponsor's share will increase from 15% to 60%. There will be a hard cap on an individual's out-of-pocket spending set a $2,000. Under this scenario, the small proportion of enrollees with significant expenditures ($3,200 on average) would save money. However, for the majority who do not require catastrophic coverage, and have annual costs approximating $500, the likely dramatic increase in monthly premiums, as $26 billion in drug spend liability (45% of the $59 billion of catastrophic phase drug spending) is transferred to the plan sponsor, will be untenable.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 HOURS AGO