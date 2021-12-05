ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TG Therapeutics Debacle: I Am Doubling Down

By Avisol Capital Partners
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) has an approved P13K delta inhibitor drug called umbralisib, branded ukoniq, approved for two indications:. Relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen. Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least three prior lines of...

seekingalpha.com

Outlook For 2022: Continued Investment Opportunities Related To COVID-19 Pandemic; Drug Price Legislation Flawed

For 2022, I am going to focus on those companies poised to benefit from the tragic COVID-19 pandemic. I maintain that SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for a long time. The biopharmaceutical stocks have performed poorly in 2021. I attribute this to the "flood of paper" (IPOs and SPACs), some disappointing clinical trial results and concern over drug pricing legislation. As to the latter, I believe that the BBBA prescription drug legislation is deeply flawed and would only lead to modest cost savings. Although Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices with drug companies for a small number of high cost pharmaceuticals under Part D and Part B, it applies to no more than 10 in 2025, 15 in 2026 and 2027 and 20 for subsequent years. Furthermore, the drugs must be single source without biosimilar or generic competition, and, biologicals are exempt for the first thirteen years from FDA approval. Additionally, drugs with an orphan designation as the only FDA-approved indication are not included. The focus needs to be on biologics, as they represent 2% of prescriptions but 45% of the dollar spend in the US. Separately, as shown in the graph below, Medicare's share of total costs in the catastrophic phase will be reduced from 80% to 20% for brand name drugs and the plan sponsor's share will increase from 15% to 60%. There will be a hard cap on an individual's out-of-pocket spending set a $2,000. Under this scenario, the small proportion of enrollees with significant expenditures ($3,200 on average) would save money. However, for the majority who do not require catastrophic coverage, and have annual costs approximating $500, the likely dramatic increase in monthly premiums, as $26 billion in drug spend liability (45% of the $59 billion of catastrophic phase drug spending) is transferred to the plan sponsor, will be untenable.
Is A Rise Imminent For TG Therapeutics Stock After A Large 50% Fall In A Month?

The stock price of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, has seen a large 50% fall over the last month, while it is up 15% over the last five trading days. The large decline can be attributed to the U.S. FDA’s concerns over its cancer treatment combination of - Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2). The company in its recent press release announced that the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee has scheduled a meeting in connection with its review of U2. This unnerved the investors since it is uncommon for ODAC to schedule such a meeting unless there are concerns over efficacy, safety, or data from the clinical trials. TGTX stock plummeted 35% in a single trading session on November 30.
Why TG Therapeutics Is Plunging More Than 40% Today

Shares of biopharma outfit TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are down to the tune of 43.4% as of 11:38 a.m. ET Tuesday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting that casts doubt on the approval of a key drug in its pipeline. So what. It's...
TG Therapeutics Stock Plummets After FDA Update

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock is plummeting today, down 45.4% to trade at $12.75 at last check. The company is struggling to secure a date with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to review its application for its combination cancer drug "U2" (ublituximab and umbralisib). TG Therapeutics added that they believe the meeting will happen in March or April of 2022, though the target date was much earlier.
TG Therapeutics plunges after FDA plans meeting to review cancer therapy application

The FDA has notified TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and Ukoniq (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
SWK Holdings' subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma received $5M milestone payment from Cara Therapeutics

SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) wholly-owned subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma received a $5M milestone payment from Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) related to the license agreement for Peptelligence oral formulation technology utilized in Oral KORSUVA. Enteris is entitled to retain $3M of this payment per the contractual splits agreed to in the Enteris acquisition agreement.
Pfizer wins European approval for Cibinqo in atopic dermatitis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the European Commission (EC) approved its Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor Cibinqo (abrocitinib) for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Accordingly, 100 mg and 200 mg doses of the oral, once-daily therapy are approved for adults with AD who are eligible for systemic therapy. Meanwhile, a...
