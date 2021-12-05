ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena’s new name is significant

By Opinion Letters
HeraldNet
 6 days ago

The hate-side of my love-hate relationship with Amazon grew from Amazon torpedoing my business back in 2001, wiping me out along with a few thousand other booksellers. The love-side, got elevated a few months ago. I may have found something to admire about Jeff Bezos. With three big words,...

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle Times

Public relations giant caught between climate pledges and fossil fuel clients

After last month’s United Nations-sponsored environmental conference in Glasgow, Scotland, public relations giant Edelman praised the participants for reaching “a new level of international consensus that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.”. In a statement posted on its website, Edelman also called for “more scrutiny on...
Financial Times

Airlines navigate meeting climate change pledges

As politicians and business leaders sharpen their focus on climate change, the airline industry is accelerating its progress on becoming more climate-friendly. Flights have a huge carbon footprint: on a return trip between London and New York, for example, CO2 emissions for each business-class passenger will be more than 1.2 tonnes, according to International Civil Aviation Organization calculations. As the sector takes on the huge task of decarbonisation, airlines are seeking advice from lawyers on how to approach it.
ADVOCACY
The FADER

Secretly pledges to reach climate positivity by 2026

The Secretly Group has announced a "major commitment to long-term, environmental sustainability." More specifically, the group — whose members are Secretly Distribution, Secretly Publishing, Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records, Secretly Canadian, Ghostly International, The Numero Group, and 37d03d — has pledged to eliminate its negative climate impact by its 30th anniversary in 2026.
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

Will a Billion-Dollar Indigenous Climate Pledge Pay Off?

LIMA, Peru—As the world debates if the Glasgow climate talks were the last missed opportunity to avert global catastrophe or an incremental step towards solving the climate crisis, one of the summit’s few breakthroughs—a move to put Indigenous peoples at the heart of efforts to halt deforestation—has largely flown under the radar.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
City
Ford, WA
Everett, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
City
Everett, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Everett, WA
Business
HeraldNet

Comment: Some employers might actually benefit from unions

Elevated labor turnover has contributed to a lot of the challenges for businesses this year, with direct and indirect costs that affect their bottom lines and make them less able to fulfill demand at a time when the whole economy is struggling with supply-chain issues. The monthly Job Openings and...
EVERETT, WA
York News-Times

Study: New German govt's plans fall short of climate goal

BERLIN (AP) — A research institute's analysis has concluded that the incoming German government’s plans for curbing greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient to put Germany on course to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord. The German Institute for Economic Research study released Friday was conducted by leading...
ENVIRONMENT
jwnenergy.com

Germany’s new government to channel $67 billion to climate fund

Germany’s new government under incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to channel 60 billion euros ($67 billion) into a climate fund to help finance the administration’s climate goals over the next four years. The money will be earmarked via a supplementary budget from existing outlays, an official familiar with the decision...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
HeraldNet

Comment: There’s no clean energy transition without elimination

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has a catchphrase that sums up his approach to combating climate change: “innovation, not elimination.” It’s a marriage of near-rhyme with complete nonsense. Innovation ultimately begets elimination. (Anyone reading this on a BlackBerry?) But that “ultimately” counts for a lot; the...
EVERETT, WA
HeraldNet

Comment: As robots replace workers, a crisis of masculinity?

It’s not easy being female. But it’s often no picnic being male either. The world is changing faster than ever and, with it, so are notions of masculinity. Many men are feeling unmoored, for better or worse. If you happen to be James Bond, you take this flux...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Pledge Arena#Advertising#Americans#Gm#Key Arena#Climate Challenge
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Government makes £116m pledge to help UK's green-tech firms innovate to fight climate change

The UK government has pledged to invest more than £116m in green-tech businesses as part of its push to decarbonise the economy and make the nation more energy efficient. The funding, announced by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will be used to finance carbon capture projects, as well as tech-led efforts to bolster the energy efficiency of UK homes and businesses by finding cleaner, greener ways to heat and power them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HeraldNet

Affordable housing’s future? Innovative home built in Everett

A view of a cross-laminated timber modular home under construction inside a warehouse on Marine View Drive in Everett. (Andy Bronson / The Herald) Tobias Levey, vice president of transactions for Forterra, said modular homes can save on costs through less labor, fewer middlemen and competitively priced materials. Once the...
EVERETT, WA
HeraldNet

At EvCC, ‘The Wall’ teaches students how to thwart cyber crime

EVERETT – It’s called “The Wall” and it could help thwart cybersecurity attacks that threaten us all. Everett Community College’s newest tool is a 6-foot-tall, 15-foot-long $500,000 interactive machine that’s being used to train a new generation of students for jobs in cybersecurity. Students can use the industrial trainer to...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy