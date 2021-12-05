ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Supercharged BMW M5 E39 Sounds Insane In Autobahn Top Speed Run

By Jacob Oliva
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ask any Bimmer fanatic which is the best BMW M5 ever and more likely the E39 name will come up. Fact is, the E39 generation of the M5 is arguably the best-driving four-door sedan ever built. Its understated looks were nothing to scoff at, while its non-extravagant set of...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Mercedes S-Class W221 Puts V12 To Work For Autobahn Top Speed Run

When somebody looks for a large, luxury sedan for bigwigs and/or VIPs, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is bound to be recommended at some point. Whether it's the iconic W126 or the not-so-loved W220, an S-Class is still an S-Class. That said, the flagship sedan does have a reputation for draining the owner's bank account once the warranty is over.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M135i F40 with stage 1 kit goes flat out on the Autobahn

Having ruled out full-fat M versions of front-wheel-drive-based cars, BMW is not interested in leveling up the M135i xDrive to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and the new Audi RS3. However, those interested in a hotter compact hatchback from Bavaria can rest assured the aftermarket scene is hard at work unlocking more power from the B48 engine shared with the equivalent M235i Gran Coupe.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Tastefully modified BMW M5 Competition featured in artsy video

Say what you will about some of BMW’s recent designs, but the consensus is the current M5 – with or without the facelift – is one of the most desirable sedans on sale today. Aside from the hefty price tag, the high-performance saloon has few faults, especially if we’re talking about a hotter derivative such as this Competition model.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autobahn#Supercharger#Bmw M5#Top Speed#Bimmer#E39#German
Motor1.com

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Hits The Nurburgring And The Autobahn

What will you do if Bugatti calls you and tells you you have one day with the Chiron Super Sport. You can do whatever you want as long as it is legal and you can take the car anywhere you want. There are probably many places you’d want to show up with a Bugatti but isn’t the driving experience the most important, after all?
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Forced To Drop Beast Name From Its Epic SEMA Truck Concept

A naming dispute means that Chevrolet has to use a different moniker for its Beast off-roader concept. The rugged rig debuted at the 2021 SEMA Show. "We were recently approached by an entity objecting to our use of the Beast name,” a Chevy spokesperson told Muscle Cars & Trucks. "The team is evaluating alternatives for the Chevy LT4 crate engine off-road concept vehicle shown at SEMA 2021."
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW i4 M50 Wins Top Gear’s “Saloon” of the Year

Top Gear just announced all of its different Car of the Year winners. While there was one overall winner — the Porsche 911 GT3, predictably — there were also several other subcategories that featured different winners. One such subcategory was Top Gear’s “Saloon of the Year”. If you’re from ‘Merica, “saloon” means “sedan”. The saloon that won Top Gear’s four-door award was the BMW i4 M50.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Truck Battle Has Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan Fighting For First

It's been a banger of a year for trucks as automakers give customers more variety than ever. Bite-sized models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz offer a truck's utility without the high price tags and thirsty engines. They aren't as capable, but that's where the Nissan Frontier, Toyota Tundra, and Ford Raptor come into play. TFLTruck is trying to determine the best truck available, and the first competition is a series of drag races.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Cyberquad: Tesla presents an electric quad bike with a 10 mph top speed

Today, Tesla announced the Cyberquad, a quad bike heavily influenced by the Cybertruck. The Cyberquad has 10 mph top speed, a 15-mile range and is designed for people weighing up to 150 lbs (~68kg). Tesla has unveiled the Cyberquad, having recently sold out of the Cyberwhistle. The electric quad bike...
CARS
Motorious

1972 BMW 2002tii 2.2L 5-Speed Is A Legendary Touring Car From The 1970s

Sold new by Concours Motors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this 1972 BMW 2002tii stayed with its first owner until 2019. BMW as a brand has become synonymous with the quick turning sports coupe craze of the 70s which has continued even today. Their propensity to create quick boxy sports cars has led them to be at the top in terms of GT racing and have become the project car of choice for many automotive enthusiasts. While the newer BMWs are much faster and handle better than their predecessors, some may still want a piece of the BMW past. A pivotal moment in BMW racing history and a car that amazes even to this day came about in the late 1960s when two BMW personnel both made the same modifications to their personal 1600-2 coupes, installing 2.0-liter engines in place of the 1.6-liter engines. A request for a sports coupe from Max Hoffmann could not have come at a better time, and thus the BMW 2002 was born.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Motor1.com

V8-Powered Tesla Model S Hits The Road And Confusion Ensues

Electric vehicles come with many perks, but there is a cost. Cars will lose their exhaust notes as they transition away from combustion power. Futuristic sounds try to fill the role, but there’s no genuine replacement for eight angry cylinders. So Rich Benoit of the Rich Rebuilds YouTube Channel decided to convert a Tesla Model S into a combustion-powered sedan with a Chevy Camaro V8 hiding under the frunk.
CARS
Motor1.com

Icon Unveils Thriftmaster New School Edition Pickup With 440 HP

Icon 4x4 offers an impressive range of Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser restomods, and for folks who prefer something a bit more classic, there's the Thriftmaster pickup. This example of the company's retro pickup is what the company calls the New School Edition that adds some modern amenities without sacrificing the original aesthetic.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 VW Golf R, Audi S3, BMW M240i Drag Race For AWD Crown

All-wheel drive and a stout amount of horsepower can create a compelling package. Cars like the VW Golf R, Audi S3, and BMW M240i are performance superstars that wrap fun and affordable into one. The three are close in price and aimed at enthusiasts, but which is the best in a drag race? A new Throttle House video finds out with a two races – one from a dig and one with a rolling start.
CARS
BMWBLOG

What is wrong with a BMW M5 E39 after 215,000 miles and €100,000 worth of maintenance?

Note: Turn on the English subtitles in case they don’t automatically appear. Everyone knows that keeping an old car on the road is expensive, especially if we’re talking about a model coming from a luxury brand. Just ask Luc de Jongh, the owner of a BMW M5 E39 built in September 2000 and with no fewer than 346,140 kilometers (215,081 miles) on the clock. As you can see, it’s a well-maintained sports sedan and has had quite a lot of work done over the past couple of decades.
CARS
Motor1.com

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Shows It's Born To Conquer The Autobahn

One of the perks of living in Germany is having the option to head out and maximize your car without worrying about getting a speeding ticket. That's because of the world-famous Autobahn, which has sections that don't have a speed limit. This is especially true if you're driving a German...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Audi A6 Renderings Try To Predict Sedan’s Mid-Cycle Refresh

Two weeks ago, spy shots revealed that Audi was working on a refreshed A6 sedan. Only the tips wore camouflage, hiding several minor changes Audi is making to the model. Today, we have a pair of new renderings that build off the spy shots in an attempt to preview what the model could look like when Audi reveals it. The car doesn’t look radically different from the current car, but there are some changes we might see with the production model.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: 400 HP BMW Z4 M40i goes all out on the Autobahn

It’s fair to say that we might not exactly be in the middle of drop top season. At least if you live in the Northern Hemisphere. However, we can’t but love the BMW Z4 all year round for the simple fact that it exists. With the world hellbent on buying SUVs of all kinds, seeing a small roadster like the Z4 still being listed on the official configurator from BMW is a refreshing thought. And the way it drives is not too shabby either.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy