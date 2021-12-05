Supercharged BMW M5 E39 Sounds Insane In Autobahn Top Speed Run

Sold new by Concours Motors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this 1972 BMW 2002tii stayed with its first owner until 2019. BMW as a brand has become synonymous with the quick turning sports coupe craze of the 70s which has continued even today. Their propensity to create quick boxy sports cars has led them to be at the top in terms of GT racing and have become the project car of choice for many automotive enthusiasts. While the newer BMWs are much faster and handle better than their predecessors, some may still want a piece of the BMW past. A pivotal moment in BMW racing history and a car that amazes even to this day came about in the late 1960s when two BMW personnel both made the same modifications to their personal 1600-2 coupes, installing 2.0-liter engines in place of the 1.6-liter engines. A request for a sports coupe from Max Hoffmann could not have come at a better time, and thus the BMW 2002 was born.

