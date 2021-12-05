ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firms build rail links to combat driver shortage

By Tom Rees
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Warehouses used by Britain's biggest retailers are investing millions of pounds into new rail links to combat a shortage of lorry drivers and take advantage of HS2 boosting train capacity. Rail connections have been added to four major warehouse and logistics hubs under development as retailers try to move...

