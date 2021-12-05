ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Barrow holds early lead in Gambia’s election

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANJUL (Reuters) – President Adama Barrow held an early lead in Gambia’s presidential election, winning more than half of the votes from the first 17 constituencies where results were announced by authorities on Sunday morning. Barrow only needs to win more votes...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Disgraced Ex-President Jammeh Looms Over Gambia Election

BANJUL (Reuters) - At a pre-election rally last month, supporters of Gambia's main opposition coalition cheered the opening of the star attraction - a speech by former President Yahya Jammeh delivered over a crackly phone line from exile 2,000 miles away. "(President) Adama Barrow destroyed everything good I left for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Will Gambia’s Ousted Dictator Influence Its Election?

Yahya Jammeh is still trying to pull the strings in Gambia’s first presidential vote since his fall from power. By Nosmot Gbadamosi, a multimedia journalist and the writer of Foreign Policy’s weekly Africa Brief. Welcome to Foreign Policy’s Africa Brief. The highlights this week: South Africa outraged by “unacceptable” travel...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Gambia Police Disperse Protesters Contesting President's Re-election

BANJUL - Gambian police fired tear gas on Monday to disperse supporters of losing presidential candidate Ousainou Darboe as they took to the streets outside the capital Banjul to contest the re-election of President Adama Barrow. Hundreds of protesters had gathered in the community of Serekunda, 12 kilometers (7 miles)...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ousainou Darboe
Person
Yahya Jammeh
Person
Adama Barrow
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambia#Equatorial Guinea#Banjul#Reuters#West African
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
985theriver.com

Analysis-Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, reinstated after a coup, must now pull off a political juggling act if he is to realise his ambition of forming a government to secure a civilian foothold in his country’s turbulent transition away from autocracy. To salvage the...
POLITICS
AFP

Top French diplomat urges easing of tension with Algeria

France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian called Wednesday for an easing of tensions with Algeria, during a surprise visit to Algiers after repeated crises between the North African country and its former colonial power. Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Le Drian said Algeria was an "essential parter for France". "I hope that our two countries will return together to the path of a peaceful relationship and look to the future," he said. "We hope that the dialogue that we have relaunched today can lead to a resumption of political exchanges between our governments, going beyond the wounds of the past, which we must face, and misunderstandings, which we must overcome."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
985theriver.com

As Iraqi and Syrian migrants leave Belarus, some are afraid to go home

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) – Exhausted after several failed attempts to enter Poland amid freezing temperatures, Saeed Jundi and his family of Iraqi Yazidis had just made it back to the Belarusian capital when he said security forces showed up at their rented apartment. When he confirmed the family was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
The Independent

AP sources: US hostage envoy visited Venezuela this week

A senior U.S. diplomat quietly traveled to Venezuela this week and met with imprisoned Americans in an ongoing effort to secure release of the men the Biden administration believes are being held as bargaining chips by a top U.S. adversary, The Associated Press has learned.Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs and the government's top hostage negotiator, arrived in Caracas on a chartered flight Tuesday evening and returned home Friday in a previously unreported visit.It was the first known face-to-face outreach by a top U.S. official since the Trump administration shuttered the American Embassy in Caracas in...
U.S. POLITICS
985theriver.com

Hungarian ruling party lawmaker resigns after bribery allegations

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian lawmaker Pal Volner, a member of the ruling Fidesz party, resigned from his position as a state secretary at the Justice Ministry on Tuesday after prosecutors alleged he had taken bribes, although he denied any wrongdoing. Prosecutors said Volner is suspected of accepting regular payments worth...
EUROPE
985theriver.com

Czech president rejects new PM’s foreign minister nominee

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman said on Friday he had rejected the nomination of a foreign minister in the incoming cabinet over the candidate’s reservations toward Israel and toward cooperation with other members in a central European alliance. Zeman said in a statement he was ready...
POLITICS
985theriver.com

No plans for UK ministers to attend China winter Olympics – PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) – There are no plans for British ministers to attend the winter Olympics in China, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. Asked in parliament if Britain would follow the United States in boycotting the games over China’s human rights record, Johnson said: “We do not support sporting boycotts but there are certainly no plans for ministers to attend the winter Olympics.”
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy