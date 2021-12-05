President Barrow holds early lead in Gambia’s election

France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian called Wednesday for an easing of tensions with Algeria, during a surprise visit to Algiers after repeated crises between the North African country and its former colonial power. Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Le Drian said Algeria was an "essential parter for France". "I hope that our two countries will return together to the path of a peaceful relationship and look to the future," he said. "We hope that the dialogue that we have relaunched today can lead to a resumption of political exchanges between our governments, going beyond the wounds of the past, which we must face, and misunderstandings, which we must overcome."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO