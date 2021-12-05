ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Barrow holds early lead in Gambia’s election

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANJUL (Reuters) – President Adama Barrow held an early lead in Gambia’s presidential election, winning more than half of the votes from the first 17 constituencies where results were announced by authorities on Sunday morning. Barrow only needs to win more votes...

Disgraced ex-president Jammeh looms over Gambia election

BANJUL (Reuters) – At a pre-election rally last month, supporters of Gambia’s main opposition coalition cheered the opening of the star attraction – a speech by former President Yahya Jammeh delivered over a crackly phone line from exile 2,000 miles away. “(President) Adama Barrow destroyed everything good I left for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Will Gambia’s Ousted Dictator Influence Its Election?

Yahya Jammeh is still trying to pull the strings in Gambia’s first presidential vote since his fall from power. By Nosmot Gbadamosi, a multimedia journalist and the writer of Foreign Policy’s weekly Africa Brief. Welcome to Foreign Policy’s Africa Brief. The highlights this week: South Africa outraged by “unacceptable” travel...
POLITICS
Gambia Police Disperse Protesters Contesting President's Re-election

BANJUL - Gambian police fired tear gas on Monday to disperse supporters of losing presidential candidate Ousainou Darboe as they took to the streets outside the capital Banjul to contest the re-election of President Adama Barrow. Hundreds of protesters had gathered in the community of Serekunda, 12 kilometers (7 miles)...
POLITICS
Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The truce, known universally as "the handshake", sparked speculation the two men had made a pact that would see Odinga succeed Kenyatta, a two-term president who cannot run a third time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Serbs vote to start quitting Bosnia’s key institutions in secessionist move

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) – Serb lawmakers voted on Friday to start work on pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia’s armed forces, judiciary and tax system, in a non-binding motion meant to pave the way for secession from Bosnia. The three institutions represent key pillars of...
POLITICS
Top French diplomat urges easing of tension with Algeria

France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian called Wednesday for an easing of tensions with Algeria, during a surprise visit to Algiers after repeated crises between the North African country and its former colonial power. Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Le Drian said Algeria was an "essential parter for France". "I hope that our two countries will return together to the path of a peaceful relationship and look to the future," he said. "We hope that the dialogue that we have relaunched today can lead to a resumption of political exchanges between our governments, going beyond the wounds of the past, which we must face, and misunderstandings, which we must overcome."
WORLD
Senegal records first Omicron case in tourist who attended demonstration

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a tourist who attended a demonstration in the capital Dakar last month with about 300 people of varying nationalities, testing lab IRESSEF said on Sunday. The 58-year-old man was visiting from another West...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nehammer is sworn in as Austria’s third chancellor in two months

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austrian conservative Karl Nehammer was sworn in on Monday as Austria’s third chancellor in two months, succeeding career diplomat Alexander Schallenberg, who took office on Oct. 11. Nehammer, previously interior minister, takes over as head of the government days after senior members of his conservative People’s Party...
EUROPE
U.S., other countries urge Ethiopia to cease illegal detentions – statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Six countries expressed “profound concern” on Monday over reports that Ethiopia is detaining large numbers of citizens based on their ethnicity and urged the government to stop. “Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions....
U.S. POLITICS
Factbox: Ten points of tension between Putin and Biden

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by video link on Tuesday. Since their Geneva summit in June, the list of contentious issues between their two countries has lengthened. Here’s a quick summary. UKRAINE AND POSSIBLE WESTERN SANCTIONS. The United States has warned Russia...
POLITICS
UN secretary-general in isolation after coronavirus contact

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Guterres has shown no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Tuesday afternoon.“Out of an abundance of caution, he has canceled all his engagements for today and is working from home until he is tested again tomorrow,” the spokesman said.Among the events Guterres planned to skip was Wednesday night’s annual awards dinner of the United Nations Correspondents Association, where he had been scheduled to be the guest of honor.On Thursday, Guterres was slated to...
WORLD
Croatia confirms its first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

ZAGREB (Reuters) – Croatia confirmed on Monday its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the state health institute said. “We are not sure about the source of the infection as neither of those two people had travelled abroad. We believe they got infected at a business meeting at which both participated,” said Bernard Kaic, an epidemiologist at the state health institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH

