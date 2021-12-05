Trey Songz Has a Long History of Sexual and Physical Assault Allegations. Will He Ever Face the Music?

A string of horrific child rapes between 1990 and 1999 have been attributed to a man who died 13 years ago, according to the Charlotte Observer. Police say they used DNA to identify David Edward Doran as the perpetrator of the sexual assaults of at least 15 girls in the Myers Park neighborhood of the city. Most of the girls were snatched from their homes at knife point and taken elsewhere where they were sexually assaulted. Police say Doran was a skilled criminal, leaving no trace behind. They did not know his race because he wore a ski mask and gloves and he made sure his victims never saw him in the light. The last attack occurred Jan. 9, 1999. Doran died on June 24, 2008. He was convicted of possession of burglary tools and thought to be a cat burglar in the area, but never tied to rape. Felony bribery charges against him were also dismissed in 2005. Now police believe he could be responsible for as many as 50 sexual assaults including unsolved rapes in California, Texas and Ohio.

