Global Payments Inc. had a “disappointing quarter” in terms of stock price despite showing strong financial performance. Global Payments Inc. (GPN) stock is currently being traded at a 52-week low of $120 per share, making the company's market cap at about $35 billion. This dip for the company raises the question for investors on whether to buy the dip or stay away from a declining stock. Fundamental analysis of the company shows prospects of long-term growth and future returns. Although the company is not entirely there yet, the increasing dividends of the company are also positive signs of being on its way to becoming an income stock.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO