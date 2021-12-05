ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Local Bikers donate Toys to Montgomery Co. Children Services

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
DAYTON — Today, the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs donated thousands of dollars worth of toys to the Montgomery County Children Services.

Over 14 thousand dollars worth of bicycles and toys were donated for children in need, said Craig Rickett, Associate Director of Montgomery County Children Services.

“The donation goes much beyond the financial component—again, enormous financially―but the emotional component for children to have gifts under the tree, and to know there’s people out there in the community that care about them and want them to succeed,” Rickett said.

The gifts will be distributed to children of all ages who are in the care of Montgomery County.

“I think the biggest thing isn’t so much the presents, it’s leaving with the understanding in our hearts that we’ve made a difference,” said Keith Tickle, a member of Ohio State COC .

Chrystal Deal
5d ago

rock and roll...hoping it's $25,000 minimum to help the whole community....❤️. but every little bit helps...kids first!

