Whoopi Goldberg says men can't carry a fetus, conservative pundits quip she's being 'transphobic'

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVcaq_0dEXlTYj00
In this file photo, Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

Whoopi Goldberg took a ribbing on the right for declaring that men cannot bear a fetus, a position that runs afoul of the left’s position on transgender pregnancy.

An irate Goldberg slammed men after an oral argument Wednesday before the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that hinges on whether Mississippi can ban most abortions after 15 weeks gestation.

“Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus?” fumed Ms. Goldberg, a host of ABC’s “The View.” “How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea. I’m fine if you disagree with abortion. I have no problem with that. My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you.”

She made her comments in reaction to a statement during the hearing by Justice Samuel Alito, who said “the fetus has an interest in having a life and that doesn’t change.”

As conservatives were quick to note, LGBTQ advocates have declared it verboten to say that only women can bear children, arguing that transgender men who were born female can and do get pregnant.

“Whoopi Goldberg expresses transphobic hate speech,” tweeted conservative pundit Ian Miles Cheong.

Said actor Kevin Sorbo: “Whoopi Goldberg just said men aren’t capable of ‘carrying a fetus’ and that medical decisions should be between ‘my doctor and my family’ … so when does she get canceled??  A bit Transphobic is it not??”

The conservative account Libs of Tik Tok tweeted: “This is one of the most transphobic things I’ve ever seen. I’m literally shaking.”

“I have been reliably informed that many men do in fact have the possibility of getting pregnant,” said the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. “This transphobic bigotry from Whoopi Goldberg is outrageous and unacceptable.”

The conservative site Not the Bee intoned: “This level of anti-LGBT bigotry has no place in society.” National Review senior writer Charles C.W. Cooke said leftists need to get their narratives straight.

“At some point, progressives are going to have to decide whether the pregnancy is intrinsic to womanhood (as Ruth Bader Ginsburg had it, and as the plaintiffs’ lawyer insinuated throughout Wednesday’s hearing) or whether gender is a patriarchal myth and pregnancy universal as a result,” he said in a Friday post.

Those who have argued that men can get pregnant include the American Civil Liberties Union, which said in a 2019 tweet, “There’s no one way to be a man.”

“Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong,” said the ACLU.

Advocates on both sides of the abortion issue have predicted that the Dobbs case could undermine the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

A high court ruling in Dobbs isn’t expected until late June or early July.

Comments / 321

Douglas J. Wood
5d ago

physically speaking, Whoopi is correct!! only 1 gender can get pregnant and that's the female!! These men who go thru the sex change can surgically alter their adams apple, and take hormones so they can have breasts. What you can't change surgically is the hips & have ovaries!! So in that matter NO. man can get pregnant! It's science, not hate speech!!

Reply(13)
93
MakePeace
6d ago

These Liberals contradict themselves all the Time. They confuse Science and reality So Much , they forget their own Rules.

Reply(7)
101
Robert Simmons
5d ago

she's a disgrace to her kind she's been living off of them She don't care about nobody but her self She wants to be somebody she's not

Reply(3)
38
Mashed

Why Sunny Anderson Wants To Have Dinner With Whoopi Goldberg

Sunny Anderson is known for her bubbly personality and delicious comfort food, but you may not know that per Food Network, the co-host of "The Kitchen" is an Army brat who joined the United States Air Force in 1993 and worked as a radio broadcaster and magazine editor in South Korea and San Antonio, Texas. Anderson told ABC News, "I knew that there were radio stations, television stations, newspapers, and magazines, for the military, by the military, and I wanted to be a part of that." When she transitioned to civilian life, the celebrity chef went to work for a radio station where her love for food led to the Food Network. It's really an incredible career path marked by giving back and finding your passion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Rittenhouse Trial Sends Message ‘It’s Okay to Shoot White People Too’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has sent the message “it’s okay to shoot White people.”. Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. As of Tuesday morning, the jury has been deliberating the charges.
KENOSHA, WI
