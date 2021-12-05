ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis Visiting Migrant Camp on Greek Island of Lesbos

Cover picture for the articleLESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis will travel to Lesbos on Sunday to meet asylum-seekers at a migrant camp there on his second visit to the Greek island that was at the forefront of Europe's refugee crisis. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece during which he...

CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
crossroadstoday.com

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe’s indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...
AFP

Migrants on Lesbos hope pope will 'take their voice to world'

Ahead of the pope's landmark visit to Greece, around 20 asylum-seekers from Mavrovouni camp were permitted to attend mass at Lesbos' sole Catholic church, socially distancing inside to worship together. Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Congolese worshipper said Saturday he "hopes the pope will take (refugees') voices to the world," as he entered Our Lady of the Assumption, built in 1843 by French Franciscans. Like his fellow asylum-seekers on Lesbos, Tango is permitted to leave the camp just once a week but this week will exceptionally be allowed out twice, in order to meet Pope Francis on Sunday. "The pope knows the reality of refugees very well, much better than European politicians and leaders," said the refugee, who lost his wife and eight-year-old daughter during his perilous journey to Greece.
Gazette

SEE IT: Pope Francis called heretic by Greek Orthodox priest during visit

An elderly Greek Orthodox priest heckled Pope Francis as he arrived for a visit with Archbishop Ieronymos II in Athens, Greece. The priest shouted, "Pope, you are a heretic!", three times as security quickly apprehended him and took him away Saturday. The pope had already entered the archbishop's residence and did not appear to have heard.
Tampa Bay Times

Shipwreck of civilization: Pope comforts migrants on Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of...
Boston Globe

Pope, on Lesbos, laments that for migrants, ‘little has changed’

LESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the site of one of the definitive moments of his papacy, seeking to elevate the plight of migrants — what he called a “shipwreck of civilization” — to the top level of global concerns, along with the pandemic and climate change.
atlanticcitynews.net

Belarus again sanctioned by west due to migrants, human rights abuses

LONDON, England: The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada have agreed to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis on the border with Poland, along with the political repression and human rights violations committed by the Lukashenko regime in Belarus. Belarus's longtime strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using...
The Conversation U.S.

Bosnia's endless crisis could be solved by letting it break apart peacefully

Bosnia is lurching toward crisis, once again. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, is threatening to withdraw the Serb-majority half of the country from statewide institutions. His goal is secession. It’s a dangerous moment for Bosnia. But it’s not the first, and unless the United States changes its own policy toward Bosnia, it won’t be the last. America helped create Bosnia, and is uniquely positioned to intervene. But secession is a symptom; the sickness is Bosnia. Creating Bosnia’s permanent crisis After World War II, Bosnia was a republic inside communist Yugoslavia, and the only one with no ethnic...
The Independent

As Iraqi and Syrian migrants leave Belarus, some are afraid to go home

Exhausted after several failed attempts to enter Poland amid freezing temperatures, Saeed Jundi and his family of Iraqi Yazidis had just made it back to the Belarusian capital when he said security forces showed up at their rented apartment.When he confirmed the family was from Iraq, he said they were taken to the airport and deported.Jundi, his wife and their three children landed in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on 28 November, two days after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had told migrants at the border with Poland that they would not be forced to leave.The family was among hundreds of migrants from...
AFP

Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
The Independent

Barred from priesthood, some Catholic women find other roles

Women aspiring to leadership in the Catholic church have long come to terms with the glass ceiling that exists in the male-dominated institution, but Pope Francis’ spate of female appointments in the Vatican hierarchy suggests that change, however modest, is underway. A growing number of women hold consequential positions in the church and at the Vatican. But it’s the roles women occupy at the grassroots level — in parishes, dioceses and universities — that suggest to female Catholics that despite the institution’s slowness to change, women are taking the lead, making new demands and inspiring new perspectives. Nuns in...
atlanticcitynews.net

Is France ready to embrace a new revolution

The upcoming French presidential election isn?t just another vote. According to one candidate, it's a potential opportunity to reverse course and stop being ?vassals of the US, NATO, and the EU.? Will the people take it, though?. For far too long, French voters have wanted their presidential candidates to bring...
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
