Politics

Taliban going back on its word, US & allies say

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US and more than a dozen of its allies have issued a statement expressing concern over the alleged summary executions of former Afghan government security personnel at the hands of the Taliban. The short communique warns those now in power in Afghanistan that, if confirmed, the killings would...

Comments / 310

Saltymomma
6d ago

This isn’t a surprise! They are terrible humans. Terrorists! You can’t believe anything they say. Biden you failed miserably!!!

Lori Arvio
5d ago

oh you people make me sick!!!!! how you could trust me these terrorist in ANYTHING is beyond me!!!!! you have pea for brains !!!!?? god what does it take to get through to you ?!!!!

Richard Grant
5d ago

why is everyone acting like it's a big surprise about those accusations wouldn't expect anything good with that situation and Biden administration is a joke and they new what was gonna happen when we left that way

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
Afghanistan: Taliban unveil new rules banning women in TV dramas

Women have been banned from appearing in television dramas in Afghanistan under new rules imposed by the Taliban government. Female journalists and presenters have also been ordered to wear headscarves on screen, although the guidelines do not say which type of covering to use. Reporters say some of the rules...
What the Taliban’s youngest fighters tell us about the future of the movement

BAGRAM, Afghanistan — Born a year after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Esmatullah Omari grew up to despise America. At 12, he was trained by the Taliban to plant roadside bombs. At 16, he was attacking military convoys near Bagram airfield, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan and the epicenter of America’s longest war.
Over 100 former Afghan security members dead or missing under Taliban rule

The Taliban have "killed or forcibly disappeared" over 100 former members of Afghanistan's security forces since the group took power in August, a Human Rights Watch report published Tuesday found. Why it matters: Former military members and officials from the ousted government, activists and other Taliban critics are facing peril...
I was forced to sell my 13-year-old for $1,600 so I could feed my other three daughters under the Taliban

A homeless Afghan mom has reportedly sold her daughter in desperation so she can feed the rest of her family as the Taliban cement their brutal regime. Millions of poverty-stricken families in Afghanistan are struggling to cope and are suffering a hellish life after the militant group seized control of the country during the withdrawal of Western Forces.
Former Afghanistan envoy Zalmay Khalilzhad on dealing with Taliban - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush and special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021. Khalilzad and Morell discuss the history of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan, including in the period during the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989, after 9/11, and today. Khalilzad offers new details about the deal his team brokered with the Taliban in 2020 - including the contents of two still-secret annexes - and explains why he believes diplomatic engagement with the Taliban should continue. Khalilzad also reflects on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as his own role as lead negotiator under Presidents Trump and Biden.
Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
Some Afghan families fear for their safety in Taliban-controlled Kabul

The U.S. and its coalition forces pulled out of Afghanistan in August, after 20 years of war. The Taliban took over shortly after the sudden collapse of the Afghan government. For the Afghans who got out, the next hurdle is to start a new life. Many of those Afghans consider themselves the lucky ones – just getting to Kabul International Airport has been extraordinarily difficult, and now they’re taking the next big step in their journey.
Taliban unable to handle law and order in Afghanistan, as country faces economic crisis, uncertain security situation

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 26 (ANI): The law and order remain fragile across Afghanistan under the new Taliban regime, with a dwindling economy, uncertain security situation for traders and civilians. After failing to provide safety and security to Afghan businessmen, the Taliban has allowed traders to carry weapons for protection. Ministry...
US Envoy on Afghanistan to Return to Doha to Meet Taliban

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan will visit Doha next week for two days of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. "They'll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said Price. "That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage...
EU, P5 nations invited to OIC meeting on Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): European Union and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have been invited for a meeting on Afghanistan. The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding an extraordinary ministerial meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as the winter is approaching and the country faces severe economic problems, according to Tolo News.
Trio Of Afghan Mi-17 Helicopters Quietly Arrive At The U.S. Air Force’s Boneyard

There is immense pressure to keep ex-Afghan Air Force aircraft out of the hands of the Taliban. Three Russian-made Mi-17 Hip helicopters that previously belonged to the now-defunct Afghan Air Force arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona yesterday and are set to be placed in storage at the boneyard there. These aircraft appear to be from among those that Afghan pilots and other personnel used to escape to neighboring Uzbekistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. This is also the first concrete evidence that American authorities are taking custody of at least some of the ex-Afghan military aircraft now scattered around the world, the vast majority of which were originally purchased by the U.S. government.
Where the Taliban Rule

At the foot of the mountains separating the city of Kabul from the farmland plains to the north, the plyboard coffins are laid on the ground in the shape of a fan. Four of them are so small, child-size, that only one man is needed to carry them. It’s Aug....
