Films from Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, Joel Coen, Guillermo del Toro, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Denis Villeneuve are recipients of the 2021 AFI Awards. The honors give a nice boost for the films’ awards campaigns leading up to the holiday break, especially as ballots are in the hands of Critics Choice and SAG voters. Netflix led the charge on the film side with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” all making the cut and increasing their best picture nomination chances.

