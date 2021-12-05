Syrian foreign minister arrives in Tehran for two-day visit – ISNA

Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal are resuming in Vienna on Thursday after a few days' pause, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized.A meeting of all the deal's remaining signatories — Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — was due to start at midday, chaired by European Union diplomat Enrique Mora.The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin...
Comments / 0