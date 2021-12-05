ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week In Viral Footage: Virgil Abloh Was Honored, Simone Biles

Cover picture for the articleRihanna was also shining bright on Monday when Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley honored the native of Barbados as a national hero. “On behalf of a grateful nation, but...

Boundary-breaking designer Virgil Abloh died last Sunday, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer. Diagnosed in 2019, Abloh, 41, continued to create for both Louis Vuitton, where he was the menswear creative director, and his own label, Off-White. His final show for Louis Vuitton was posthumously staged on Tuesday in Miami. “While the many people here and beyond who were so inspired by Virgil Abloh will doubtless ensure that his design and philosophy live on in the canon of contemporary fashion, it seems so cruel that he could not be here to watch the show unfold with us,” Vogue’s Luke Leitch wrote of the collection.
Virgil Abloh has died at 41 following a private battle with cancer. The influential designer’s passing was announced in a statement on Abloh’s official Instagram. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” the statement reads. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”
On Sunday, November 28, it was announced that Off-White founder and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear Virgil Abloh died after a long battle with cancer. And, as soon as the news went public, fans and friends of all kinds started sending their condolences, including many celebrity tweets paying tribute to the trailblazing designer.
Adding to the outpouring of tributes for Virgil Abloh, has now delivered an official statement honoring the memory of its late icon. The streetwear world was recently shocked to learn that Virgil had lost his private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare aggressive form of cancer. The celebration of...
One evening in February of 2015, Ryan Hawaii, an upstart UK-based artist, sought to make a statement. He had already garnered a niche presence in London’s afro-punk underground, fielding creative collaborations with the likes of Skepta while dabbling in sporadic artistic exploits of his own—but tonight, he was after something much more definitive.
Virgil Abloh‘s hometown of Rockford, Illinois is honoring the late icon with his own day. According to reports, city officials are naming December 1 as Virgil Abloh Day, with Mayor McNamara announcing and reading the drafted proclamation tomorrow. TMZ adds that the day will be Rockford’s way of paying tribute to the artistic director as the city recognizes Abloh’s impact on the community and the youth. The late designer’s family is supposedly aware and “thrilled” with the news, but it is not confirmed if they will be attending the ceremony.
New York Times is the latest to pay tribute to the influential designer, Virgil Abloh. Since the news of his death, fans, peers and the style community have expressed their condolences and shared the impact Abloh had on the world with his contemporary vision to drive culture forward. The publication...
On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
Newsmax host Greg Kelly attacked Olympic gymnast Simone Biles on Friday night after Time magazine named her “Athlete of the Year.” He bellowed, “Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year is Simone Biles. Remember? She quit, she quit in the middle of the Olympics. Time made her ‘Athlete of the Year.’ The world has gone mad!” He went on to claim that Biles, a survivor of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sex abuse, “was in a bad mood and just kind of walked off” during the Tokyo Olympics, insisting “she let her team down.” In reality, Biles’ teammates threw their support behind her after she withdrew from competition for mental health reasons. Widely considered the greatest female gymnast of all time, she had spoken of feeling like she had the “weight of the world” on her before the games. Time explained they had chosen her for the honor precisely because she “made clear the importance of prioritizing oneself and refusing to succumb to external expectations.” Kelly, however, appeared to miss this point entirely, grumbling that “this is ridiculous, this is insulting, this is un-American, in my opinion.”
Louis Vuitton is paying homage to its late artistic director, Virgil Abloh, by presenting his final collection this week. On Monday, one day after the trailblazing designer passed away from a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma, the French fashion house announced plans to showcase Virgil's spring/summer 2022 collection in Miami on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET. It looks like the show will be streaming on Louis Vuitton's website, where there is currently a countdown to the start time.
Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Back in the pre-Instagram days of 2009, the street-style photographer Tommy Ton snapped a photo of Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and a group of their friends outside Paris Fashion Week. Dressed to the nines, they all looked like PFW habitués, but as Abloh later recalled, they couldn’t even get into a Louis Vuitton show at the time.
Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Click here to read the full article. What a life Virgil Abloh lived. The Illinois native, Ghanaian American left an indelible mark on the fashion industry, pop culture and art world all before his death from cardiac angiosarcoma on Nov. 28.More from WWDAll the Celebrities Performing at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2021 ShowLouis Vuitton Men's Spring 2021 in TokyoFront Row at Dior Men's Spring 2020 From working extensively with Kanye West in the late 2000s to molding New York City’s SoHo street-style scene with projects Pyrex Vision and Been Trill; establishing Off-White; countless collaborations; turning the global nightlife scene on its head...
Vic Mensa has released a new song titled “What You Taught Us,” which honors the life and legacy of the late Virgil Abloh. Written as a posthumous letter to his fellow Chicago native and friend, the poignant song discusses Mensa’s and Abloh’s relationship, in addition to acknowledging the power of Abloh’s significance in both history and culture.
Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The night belonged to Virgil Abloh. The late designer — whose sudden death was announced a mere 24 hours before The Fashion Awards in London were set to take place — was on everyone’s mind Monday night at Royal Albert Hall.More from WWDRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion AwardsFendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosFront row at Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022 There was an outpouring of love and emotion for the man who shook up the fashion system and opened the door for so many marginalized communities. Before the event officially began, Idris...
On today’s show, USC RAs organizing a strike, the legacy of Virgil Abloh, and the ban on plastic utensils. All that and more, from where we are.
(Reuters) -Louis Vuitton honored Virgil Abloh at his last fashion collection show in Miami on Tuesday, just days after his sudden death prompted an outpouring of tributes for the industry’s most high-profile black designer. Drones formed Abloh’s initials and spelled out the words “Virgil was here” in the sky outside...
