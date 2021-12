Groups in Uvalde and Utopia are rallying community support to ensure veterans buried at area cemeteries are remembered and celebrated this holiday season. Each donation of $15, which covers one wreath, will help ensure the approximately 600 veterans at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde and many others buried in Utopia and Vanderpool cemeteries are recognized during the national Wreaths Across America events set Dec. 18.

