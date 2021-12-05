Mazepin didn’t want FP3 incident to impact Hamilton’s F1 title bid

Lewis Hamilton will bid to keep alive his hopes of a historic eighth Formula One world title at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, powered by the new engine that aided his remarkable triumph in Brazil. After consecutive victories in Sao Paulo and Qatar, Mercedes' defending champion seeks to complete a hat-trick, or see championship leader Max Verstappen suffer a setback, on the streets of the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit. If he succeeds and trims the Red Bull driver's eight-point advantage to just one, or even zero, in Sunday's race, the title will be decided by a final winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi on December 12. But Hamilton knows it is a perilous challenge and that he cannot afford to take any risks. Verstappen will take the title on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton finishes outside the top six.

