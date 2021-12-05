ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Barrow holds early lead in Gambia’s election

Cover picture for the articleBANJUL (Reuters) – President Adama Barrow held an early lead in Gambia’s presidential election, winning more than half of the votes from the first 17 constituencies where results were announced by authorities on Sunday morning. Barrow only needs to win more votes...

Disgraced ex-president Jammeh looms over Gambia election

BANJUL (Reuters) – At a pre-election rally last month, supporters of Gambia’s main opposition coalition cheered the opening of the star attraction – a speech by former President Yahya Jammeh delivered over a crackly phone line from exile 2,000 miles away. “(President) Adama Barrow destroyed everything good I left for...
Will Gambia’s Ousted Dictator Influence Its Election?

Yahya Jammeh is still trying to pull the strings in Gambia’s first presidential vote since his fall from power. By Nosmot Gbadamosi, a multimedia journalist and the writer of Foreign Policy’s weekly Africa Brief. Welcome to Foreign Policy’s Africa Brief. The highlights this week: South Africa outraged by “unacceptable” travel...
Gambia Police Disperse Protesters Contesting President's Re-election

BANJUL - Gambian police fired tear gas on Monday to disperse supporters of losing presidential candidate Ousainou Darboe as they took to the streets outside the capital Banjul to contest the re-election of President Adama Barrow. Hundreds of protesters had gathered in the community of Serekunda, 12 kilometers (7 miles)...
