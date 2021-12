The UK has added four more African countries to its red list, following the six added last Thursday. Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia were all transferred to the high-risk list effective from 4am on Sunday 28 November, meaning arrivals into the UK from those countries must pay to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.The changes were announced in a statement from the Department of Health, which said that two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant had been detected in the UK in Chelmsford and Nottingham.Anyone who has returned from the four new red list countries within the past...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO