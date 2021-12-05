ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung" Release Date, Info, Price

By Sam Cole
Highsnobiety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel: Air Max 97 "Air Sprung" Editor's Notes: As far as I know, T-Pain doesn't make sneakers; not Nike sneakers, anyway; but if he did, they might come with a name similar to "Air Sprung." Despite what the name might suggest, the latest Air Max 97 to join the...

www.highsnobiety.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” Releases Tomorrow

Built atop an icon-rich history, the Jumpman often relies on their past, bringing back releases that first debuted in the late 80s or 90s. But more recently, the brand’s taken a slightly different approach as they’ve added twists to many a classic. Here, the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” provides the perfect example of this, its colorway a subtle riff on the “Taxi.”
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
Footwear News

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 8 Sneaker

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Flight Lite Mid ‘OG’ Releasing Soon

The Nike Air Flight Lite Mid will officially turn 30 in 2022. However, before next year, Nike will celebrate the occasion by releasing several OG colorways. This Nike Air Flight Mid comes dressed in a Black, Team Orange, Imperial Blue, and University Gold color combination. Utilizing Black nubuck on the base, accents of Orange and Blue adorn the eyelets, tongue label, liner, and part of the midsole. Nike Air branding covers the insoles, tongue, heel, and outsole to finish the look.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater Coming Soon: Official Photos

Over the past few years, Nike has taken a massive step forward when it comes to sneakers that are more environmentally friendly. Every so often, Nike comes through with a brand new model that is entirely made out of recycled materials, and while the results can be polarizing, you have to commend them for trying. Now, it appears as though Nike is looking to do big things with one of their flagship models, the Nike Air Force 1. In fact, this latest Air Force 1 is set to be a giant boot, which makes sense with the Winter upon us.
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 11 Goes Wild for Black Friday

The Air Jordan 11 is receiving a stylish makeover with an animal print release in a women’s size run. Available for purchase on Black Friday, the shoe features a black nubuck upper and pony hair overlay that combines tiger, leopard and cheetah prints. Red metallic branding throughout completes the design.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releases On January 8th, 2022

Among the many release date casualties of 2021 was this Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”, the next colorway of the Jumpman’s devotion to bringing back the 1998 model in its original form. Originally intended to release on December 29th, the Court Purple Jordan 13s have since been pushed back to January 8th, but that doesn’t rule out another delay of some kind. In any case, some new images of this upcoming Jordan release has surfaced via a retailer, so hopefully this instance is an indication that the January 8th date will stand firm.
sneakernews.com

Nike Doubles Down On Their Double-Swooshed Air Force 1

Over-branding is not uncommon throughout Nike’s GRs. Only a couple years ago, the brand went heavy on their Swoosh, multiplying it across their most classic silhouettes. And though not quite as busy, they maintain the same energy with this version of the Air Force 1, presenting the logo twice in one fell swoop.
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Flexes Its Wild Side With Leopard Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 90 has become arguably the most popular sneaker donning visible Air-cushioning since debuting 31 years ago. While no longer in the midst of a milestone anniversary celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s design continues to emerge in compelling makeups. Case in point: a women’s-exclusive colorway featuring leopard-like patterns on the profile swooshes.
Hypebae

Nike Brings Pumpkin Spice Vibes to the Air Force 1

Judging by recent announcements, Nike‘s Air Force 1 is shaping up to dominate in 2022. The latest offering comes in an autumnal colorway with water-resistant elements to battle the elements in style. The AF1 GORE-TEX features its titular fabrication on the toe box and midfoot panels contrasted by tumbled leather...
