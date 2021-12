Two tough losses and an entire nation asking whether or not the Los Angeles Rams have what it takes to punch back after taking a serious shot to the chops. There are few places better to test a team’s mettle than the frozen (or, in this case, not-quite-yet freezing) tundra of Lambeau Field. As we head into the second half of what has already been an eventful season, the Rams are eager to prove the current talking points wrong while, at the same time, eliminating the existing daylight between them and division leading Arizona Cardinals.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO