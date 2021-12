The price of crude oil declined slightly even after the United States moved to tighten enforcement of sanctions against Iran. According to the Wall Street Journal, the State Department will send a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The goal will be to warn banks and other companies in the country to avoid dealing with Iran. Failure to do this will lead to sanctions, which could negatively impact them. Biden’s policies are relatively different from what he promised during the campaign. At the time, he blamed Trump for leaving the nuclear deal reached during the Obama administration. He then pledged to go back to the deal, but the administration has grown frustrated by Tehran’s nuclear program.

