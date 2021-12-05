ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA

The power of solving small problems

By Jamie Flinchbaugh
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are always plenty of problems to be solved. Just open your email inbox and surely there will be something in there that isn’t quite right and requires intervention. You certainly don’t have time or capacity to solve them all, and so you must prioritize. The two most common decision criteria...

www.fastcompany.com

umd.edu

Drone Experts Help NASA, NOAA Solve Sea Rescue Problems

A ship is lost at sea. Passengers huddle in lifeboats, awaiting rescue. Thankfully, help is on the way. Emergency beacons housed aboard the lifeboats have transmitted location data to orbiting satellites, which relayed the information to ground stations. Equipped with this data, search and rescue professionals at one of several mission control centers around the globe alerted first responders to the location of the stranded passengers, resulting in a rescue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
usu.edu

Holistic Approach to Problem Solving Helps Keep Balance

Matt Palmer, Utah State University Extension faculty in Sanpete County, was promoted to full professor in July. In celebration, he recently presented a summary of his career at a reception held at Snow College in Ephraim. “It wasn’t that long after starting my career that the Internet became widely available...
LOGAN, UT
Fast Company

Why understanding our rapidly changing planet calls for a geographic approach

When it comes to slowing our world’s current slide into climate-caused calamities, Esri founder and CEO Jack Dangermond says, “It’s late in the day, but it’s not dark yet.” Dangermond has hope because hundreds of thousands of people around the world are already using advanced mapping and analysis to address problems, including corporations seeking a fix to stalled supply chains, governments looking to lessen the risks its residents face, and relief agencies working to help the most vulnerable among us. In this wide-ranging interview, he argues that global challenges such as COVID and climate change require a geographic approach to building new systems for understanding the world.
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

This $4 Solution Solves Your Biggest Drawer Organizing Problems

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No matter how organized you are, or how much (or little) space you have at your home, odds are that you’re familiar with the junk drawer. Like taxes and parallel parking, a junk drawer is just one of those things that seems to appear the second you enter your mid-20s. One minute, your home is organized and uncluttered, and the next you have a drawer filled with half-used tape dispensers, miscellaneous sets of keys, and anywhere from two to five years of junk mail.
HOME & GARDEN
#Blindness#Problem Solving
The Drum

How do you solve a problem like... a broken work-life balance?

Each week, we ask agency experts for their advice on real problems facing today’s marketing practitioners. This week, we look at the quest for the fabled work-life balance. Portugal recently passed a law banning employers from contacting remote workers after hours – joining France, Spain, Italy, the Philippines, Argentina and India, which each have similar laws.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
principia.edu

Lower Schoolers Learn How Science Solves Problems

The IDEA Labs provide an innovative space for students at Principia to experiment, problem-solve, and play. IDEA Labs facilitator and Lower School teacher Mollie Grant is always looking for ways to enhance the students’ experiences through creative projects that let young engineers test ideas and solve real-world problems. For several...
EDUCATION
Fast Company

The surprising behavioral science behind effective job negotiations

Expert advice on career-related negotiations tends to focus on maximizing people’s salaries. Negotiating on salary is important, particularly since that tends to be many (but not all) people’s main priority. As one would expect, salary plays a big role in defining the relationship between employers and employees. Salary also motivates people at work, although the relationship between pay and job satisfaction is far more complex than you may think. For example, people often care more about how much they earn in relation to their peers rather than what they actually earn.
SCIENCE
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Luxury units will solve homeless problem

The people who are complaining that the proposed development at The Lakes does not contain any low-rent apartments don’t understand one simple fact: Most of the people who will eventually move into those luxury apartments are currently renting older, high-rent apartments. When they move out of their current apartment...
HOMELESS
NewsBreak
NASA
The Independent

Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking

Tech tools like digital contact tracing apps and artificial intelligence that European governments rolled out to combat COVID-19 failed to play a key role in solving the pandemic and now threaten to make such monitoring widely accepted, a new report shows.The health surveillance technologies that many European countries deployed after the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year were often adopted without enough transparency, safeguards or democratic debate, according to a report released Thursday by AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research group that tracks the impact of AI systems. Authorities scrambled to develop new technologies or use existing ones to combat the virus's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

Millions of Americans struggle to pay their water bills. A national water aid program could help

Running water and indoor plumbing are so central to modern life that most Americans take them from granted. But these services aren’t free, and millions struggle to afford them. A 2019 survey found that U.S. households in the bottom fifth of the economy spent 12.4% of their disposable income on water and sewer services. News reports suggest that for low-income households, this burden has increased during the pandemic.
AMERICAS
smallbiztrends.com

Zoho Lens Solves Real World Problems From Remote Environments

Using augmented reality to provide remote assistance was a fascinating concept just starting to take hold when the global pandemic gave it new meaning. As businesses struggled to maintain operations while so many of their vital employees were relegated to their homes, tools like Zoho Lens, a Zoho One application, allowed them to function on a remote basis.
RETAIL
Wired

Use the cloud to solve ‘real-world’ problems and optimize outcomes

What’s allowing businesses to adapt to a new, faster, consumer-centric marketplace in which customers expect their products and services to be delivered more conveniently and quickly than ever before? At the heart is technology — with the foundation being cloud adoption. As more and more organizations utilize the cloud to gain access to on-demand resources — servers, applications, networks and more —they are reaping its benefits. Easy collaboration. Improved efficiency. Increased flexibility. Reduced costs. And the ability to scale.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

Walmart, Nike, and other giant employers aim to cut algorithmic bias from the hiring process

Large, popular companies today often wade through millions of job applications each year. That duty itself could fill several full-time jobs, which is why they’ve all trained algorithms to winnow at least the first round of candidates. It’s an approach that’s spawned a thriving side-economy, “work tech.” But research shows this automated screening process can reject qualified workers who don’t instantly meet the machine’s programmed-in criteria—which, it so happens, also tend to be based on past strong applicants, who were often white, American, and male. Today, some of America’s largest companies are vowing to implement new safeguards that seek to eliminate this type of bias.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The language of climate is evolving, from ‘change’ to ‘catastrophe’

“Global warming” is out. “Climate catastrophe” is in. The language of climate change has shifted over time, according to data collected by language learning platform Babbel, and the Media and Climate Change Observatory (MeCCO) at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Particularly, the words and phrases more frequently utilized by media outlets reflect the worsening of the crisis, bringing more intense terms like “catastrophe” and “emergency” into the mainstream lexicon, as opposed to subtler choices prevalent at the beginning of the 2000s. Linguistic experts say the media’s choices, which have been influenced by scientists and organizations like the UN, are important because they convey to the public an increasingly urgent threat.
ENVIRONMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

Problems that are solved with the new runway LED lighting systems

The new runway lighting systems can solve many problems that airports have been dealing with for some time now. Among these problems are runway incursions, delayed takeoffs, landings, insufficient lighting when it is raining or snowing, incorrect sequencing of lights that creates confusion on the part of pilots when landing at night, etc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

