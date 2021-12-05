ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Defense / ST notes: Michigan puts the clamps on Iowa in Big Ten title game

By Clayton Sayfie about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441wUn_0dEXeFCK00
Michigan football DE Aidan Hutchinson is the Wolverines' all-time sack leader for a single season. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan football was stingy and downright dominant against an overmatched Iowa offense, posting a 42-3 win in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night. The Wolverines allowed just 3.9 yards per play and 279 total yards (175 passing and 104 rushing), held the Hawkeyes to converting just 5 of 19 third-down attempts and had four tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Iowa did put together some drives, using the tight ends on underneath routes in the passing game. Hawkeye junior tight end Sam LaPorta had six catches for 62 yards, while redshirt freshman Luke Lachey added a 22-yard grab. The Hawkeyes drove to the Michigan 15-yard line twice, also making it to the U-M 4-yard line — but they came away with just three points on those drives, and for the game, with one missed field goal, a turnover on downs and a made kick.

Offense notes: Halftime adjustments lead to big second half for Michigan in Big Ten championship

Michigan 42, Iowa 3, Big Ten Championship: Notes, quotes & observations

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Co. made some adjustments at the half, and Iowa mustered only 118 yards after the break.

Even after an impressive, and emotional, 42-27 beatdown of Ohio State last week, the Maize and Blue came out fired up and dialed in.

“We all just refocused,” junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. “It was really hard after such an emotional win last week. I mean, that was just insane. But we had to refocus. It was honestly hard a little bit, personally to get over that just because it was something that you’ve been thinking about for years.

“But we got our game plan, we focused on that, and we had a very dominant win today.”

Michigan Chases Spencer Petras, Harasses His Replacement

Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras went 9-of-22 passing for 137 yards, before giving way to sophomore Alex Padilla in the third quarter. Padilla wasn’t much better, connecting on 10 of his 15 attempts but for just 38 yards and throwing a fourth-quarter interception to Michigan redshirt freshman defensive back Caden Kolesar.

Overall, Iowa threw for 175 yards and 4.6 yards per attempt. The performance marked the fourth time Michigan has held a Big Ten opponent to 175 or less passing yards in a game.

Neither quarterback had much of a run game to rely on, either, and the Hawkeyes were forced to throw more once they got down. Michigan, which has now won 40 straight games when holding a 10-plus point lead at halftime, plays exceptionally well while ahead, and didn’t relent.

Junior running back Tyler Goodson — who entered the game with 1,101 yards on the season — had just 50 yards on 18 carries (2.8 yards per attempt), marking his second-lowest rushing total of the year. Redshirt freshman Gavin Williams had more success, running 12 times for 56 yards, but he was still largely held in check.

Aidan Hutchinson Wins Big Ten Championship Game MVP, Furthers His Case For Heisman Trophy

Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named the MVP of the game, after racking up four tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries. Hutchinson entered Saturday with the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, which is handed out to college football’s most outstanding player.

For the season, he has a Michigan-record 14.0 sacks to go along with his 55 tackles, 15.0 stops for loss, two forced fumbles and 10 quarterback hurries. On top of that, his teammates say, his leadership has propelled the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory: I think he deserves to be the Heisman Trophy winner,” sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis said. “He showed out every week, been a game changer, not just Saturdays. That guy puts it on the line every day in practice, every day in meetings. More dialed in, more committed and more dedicated than any guy I’ve ever been around. So, how can you not root for a guy like that?”

“I agree. He should win the Heisman,” second-year freshman running back Blake Corum added. “He comes in the facility every day, and he leads by example and he just gives it everything he has every time he steps on the field. Meetings. It doesn’t matter what it is. I think he’s proved to the world why he should win the Heisman. He’s just a tremendous player. I think he should get drafted No. 1.”

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Defense / Special Teams Notes

• Kolesar’s interception was the first of his career.

• Sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson blocked a punt in the fourth quarter, marking his second of the season.

• For the second straight week and the fourth time this season, junior kicker Jake Moody did not attempt a field goal.

• Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross led the Wolverines with nine tackles, and no other player on the team had more than five stops.

• Michigan registered nine quarterback hurries.

• Fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins played in his 55th career game, adding to his all-time University of Michigan record for most games played during a career.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Aidan Hutchinson makes bold proclamation about Michigan's success

NEW YORK — Growing up, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson never expected the only defensive player to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021. That’s largely a result of Hutchinson growing up wanting to be a quarterback. On Friday, he addressed the media in New York just one day before the Heisman Trophy ceremony and said he grew up idolizing Tom Brady. But things have changed for Hutchinson, who’s since blossomed into a 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end. He’s turned into a sure-fire first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he’s helped the Michigan Wolverines reach new levels of success.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
On3.com

Breaking Down Recruiting Prediction Machine Picks For Michigan

The new On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is live, which means picks from The Wolverine experts EJ Holland and Tim Verghese are now available to the public. Here is a closer look at their predictions for recruits to land at Michigan. 2022. WR Amorion Walker, Ponchatoula (La.) High. Walker is currently...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Aidan Hutchinson recounts scuffle with current Georgia player

Michigan’s freak of a defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, is in New York City for this weekend’s Heisman Trophy festivities. The ceremony isn’t until Saturday night, so he took some time on Friday to field questions from reporters. Somebody asked him if he ever remembers having any scuffles with Georgia players.
NFL
On3.com

‘Time tells a story’ of Michigan basketball’s shooters

Michigan basketball started the season strong before hitting a snag offensively in its biggest games. The Wolverines shot 4-for-29 combined from long range in loss to Seton Hall and Arizona, scored only 51 points at North Carolina and looked lost. • Wolverines in the NBA: Pacers considering trading Caris LeVert,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Padilla
On3.com

Former Michigan State DB, Wisconsin commit flips decision

Kalon Gervin originally committed to Wisconsin after transferring from Michigan State. Friday night, the former Spartan announced a “change of plans.”. Instead of going to Madison, he’s heading to Lawrence. Gervin posted a picture on Twitter announcing his commitment to Kansas Friday night. The announcement came more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Three Buckeyes land on first-team All-America lists

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth commits to Notre Dame

Four-star Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St Mary’s Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth has committed to Notre Dame, he announced on Friday. Schrauth is the No. 137 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 13 interior offensive lineman and the No. 3 player in the state of Wisconsin.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Jim Knowles contract details with Ohio State released

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to grab one of the hottest defensive coordinators on the market in Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles. The Bryant Award finalist will be replacing Kerry Coombs after four seasons in Stillwater. Knowles’ contract details with Ohio State have been released, securing a three-year contract...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Iowa Hawkeye#American Football#Defense St#Wolverines#Iowa 3#Ohio State#Maize#Petras
On3.com

Aidan Hutchinson reveals who childhood hero was growing up

Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is in New York City this weekend for all the Heisman ceremony festivities. On Friday, reporters asked who his football heroes were growing up. “I really didn’t watch too many d-ends growing up,” Hutchinson admitted. “I really just watched Tom Brady when I was...
NFL
On3.com

Updated Kentucky Basketball National Championship Odds

The BBN will soon descend upon Las Vegas. Matt Jones, Drew Franklin and the rest of the KSR crew are getting a head start to place their Kentucky basketball national championship wagers. Thirteen weeks from Selection Sunday, our good friends at Circa Sports have shared the latest National Championship Odds....
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Jim Knowles inked as highest-paid Ohio State assistant in history

COLUMBUS — Jim Knowles is breaking a record just by showing up at Ohio State. The former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator is now the highest-paid assistant in Buckeyes history, according to terms released by the program on Friday. It’s a sign of just how much interest there was in Knowles around the country and the value Ohio State expects him to deliver with the Silver Bullets.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Ohio State defensive back takes shot at recent transfer portal entries

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a defensive back enter the transfer portal on Friday in Ryan Watts. He played in six games during his time in Colombus, recording one interception. Not everybody from within the Ohio State program seems to be happy with Watts’ portal entry. Former defensive back Travis Howard took to Twitter, possibly taking a shot at Watts.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Michigan State represents stiff test for developing Nittany Lion offense

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was notably disappointed when his Spartans weren’t among the ranked teams to open the season. His qualms have since been rectified. Now ranked No. 19 behind an 8-2 start that has included wins against Connecticut and Louisville, the Michigan State will play host Saturday afternoon. And Penn State, fresh off a dominating, 74-54 win over Wagner Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, is determined to play spoiler.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Defensive back Ryan Watts pens farewell letter to Ohio State

Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts entered the transfer portal on Friday according to Matt Zenitz of On3. He played in six career games during his time in Colombus, totaling 11 tackles and an interception. Watts took to Twitter, penning farewell to the Buckeyes and their program. He thanked all of...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy