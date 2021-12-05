Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan players react to 42-3 win over Iowa in Big Ten title game

COLUMBUS – The year began in the Ohio State starting lineup for Ryan Watts. It will end in the transfer portal. The long, athletic defensive back officially made his intentions to leave the Buckeyes public on Friday, a move that would have been hard to imagine when he was getting first-team reps at cornerback in a season-opening road win. But it became increasingly more likely as he disappeared from that rotation, largely playing only on special teams and getting considered as a potential option at safety instead.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO