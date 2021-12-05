ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan players react to 42-3 win over Iowa in Big Ten title game

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
 6 days ago
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, second-year freshman running back Blake Corum and sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis met with the media following the team’s 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

Offense notes: Halftime adjustments lead to big second half for Michigan in Big Ten championship

Michigan 42, Iowa 3, Big Ten Championship: Notes, quotes & observations

Jim Harbaugh, Aidan Hutchinson

Cade McNamara, Blake Corum, Andrew Vastardis

