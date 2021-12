It’s hard to believe, but we’re already into the third month of the season, with most teams already playing over a quarter of their schedule. Some squads, like the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks, are better than we expected to be, and some are exactly who we thought they were, like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes. There’s still plenty of time for underachievers (ahem, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Islanders) to get their seasons right, but the time to start picking things up is now. Only four full months until playoff time!

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO