Game balls from Michigan football's Big Ten Championship win

Michigan football tight end Luke Schoonmaker had a pair of critical catches in the Big Ten title victory. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michigan football captured its first Big Ten championship since 2004 with a 42-3 win over Iowa on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Here are the game balls from a trio of staff members at TheWolverine.com.

‘Schoony’ notched only two catches, but both of them brought U-M inside the 5 and set up touchdowns. His first one, a 27-yarder on second-and-nine from the Iowa 31, set up Hassan Haskins’ score on the next play in the third quarter. Michigan went up 21-3 on its first possession after halftime, and the way the defense was playing, it seemed pretty clear the team was headed for victory.

Schoonmaker’s second one, a one-handed 22-yarder to the 1 on first-and-10, set up a Haskins score that ended all doubt.

The veteran has been solid as a blocker all year, but he answered the bell with two of the game’s biggest offensive plays on the grandest stage.

McNamara was not the best player on the field for Michigan on Saturday night. It has not been how the Wolverines have won this season. Despite that, he has been everything this team has needed and more. He won the job because he runs the offense and puts together scoring drives. All year, he has helmed clutch drives in “gotta have it” situations. It has not been sexy, but it does not need to be. This team gets by on hard work and determination and stats be damned, its quarterback embodies that.

The future will be determined at a later date, but the present is what matters most. McNamara is a Big Ten champion at Michigan. It is the only thing that matters.

Hassan Haskins’ two touchdowns brought his total up to 20, making him Michigan’s all-time leader for rushing touchdowns in a season. He didn’t have his best game, totaling 56 yards on 17 carries and three receptions for 22 yards, but he was the one called upon to finish out drives with six points. The Wolverines hit on a few big plays, then went cold in the second quarter, but it was Haskins who twice punched it into the end zone in the second half to put away the Hawkeyes.

Michigan football honorable mention: The other running backs

Freshmen Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards helped Michigan get out to an explosive start. Corum had a 67-yard touchdown run to open up the scoring, while Edwards had as perfect a halfback pass as you’ll see on a 75-yard strike in the first quarter.