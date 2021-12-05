ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Game balls from Michigan football's Big Ten Championship win

By Anthony Broome about 13 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRiBV_0dEXdyRS00
Michigan football tight end Luke Schoonmaker had a pair of critical catches in the Big Ten title victory. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michigan football captured its first Big Ten championship since 2004 with a 42-3 win over Iowa on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

SITE MOVE SPECIAL: Join TheWolverine.com for $1 for your first year!

Here are the game balls from a trio of staff members at TheWolverine.com.

‘Schoony’ notched only two catches, but both of them brought U-M inside the 5 and set up touchdowns. His first one, a 27-yarder on second-and-nine from the Iowa 31, set up Hassan Haskins’ score on the next play in the third quarter. Michigan went up 21-3 on its first possession after halftime, and the way the defense was playing, it seemed pretty clear the team was headed for victory.

Schoonmaker’s second one, a one-handed 22-yarder to the 1 on first-and-10, set up a Haskins score that ended all doubt.

The veteran has been solid as a blocker all year, but he answered the bell with two of the game’s biggest offensive plays on the grandest stage.

McNamara was not the best player on the field for Michigan on Saturday night. It has not been how the Wolverines have won this season. Despite that, he has been everything this team has needed and more. He won the job because he runs the offense and puts together scoring drives. All year, he has helmed clutch drives in “gotta have it” situations. It has not been sexy, but it does not need to be. This team gets by on hard work and determination and stats be damned, its quarterback embodies that.

The future will be determined at a later date, but the present is what matters most. McNamara is a Big Ten champion at Michigan. It is the only thing that matters.

Hassan Haskins’ two touchdowns brought his total up to 20, making him Michigan’s all-time leader for rushing touchdowns in a season. He didn’t have his best game, totaling 56 yards on 17 carries and three receptions for 22 yards, but he was the one called upon to finish out drives with six points. The Wolverines hit on a few big plays, then went cold in the second quarter, but it was Haskins who twice punched it into the end zone in the second half to put away the Hawkeyes.

Michigan football honorable mention: The other running backs

Freshmen Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards helped Michigan get out to an explosive start. Corum had a 67-yard touchdown run to open up the scoring, while Edwards had as perfect a halfback pass as you’ll see on a 75-yard strike in the first quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Aidan Hutchinson makes bold proclamation about Michigan's success

NEW YORK — Growing up, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson never expected the only defensive player to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021. That’s largely a result of Hutchinson growing up wanting to be a quarterback. On Friday, he addressed the media in New York just one day before the Heisman Trophy ceremony and said he grew up idolizing Tom Brady. But things have changed for Hutchinson, who’s since blossomed into a 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end. He’s turned into a sure-fire first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he’s helped the Michigan Wolverines reach new levels of success.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Aidan Hutchinson recounts scuffle with current Georgia player

Michigan’s freak of a defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, is in New York City for this weekend’s Heisman Trophy festivities. The ceremony isn’t until Saturday night, so he took some time on Friday to field questions from reporters. Somebody asked him if he ever remembers having any scuffles with Georgia players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
On3.com

‘Time tells a story’ of Michigan basketball’s shooters

Michigan basketball started the season strong before hitting a snag offensively in its biggest games. The Wolverines shot 4-for-29 combined from long range in loss to Seton Hall and Arizona, scored only 51 points at North Carolina and looked lost. • Wolverines in the NBA: Pacers considering trading Caris LeVert,...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Three Buckeyes land on first-team All-America lists

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wolverine TV podcast: Big Ten title recap and hoops recap with Brian Boesch

TheWolverine.com’s John Borton and Michigan radio voice Brian Boesch discuss the Big Ten Championship game win, basketball’s recent hot streak and more. TheWolverine.com is now a member of the On3 network! You can become a member for a year for $1 with our limited-time offer! Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-wolverines/join/?plan=annual.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
On3.com

Michigan State represents stiff test for developing Nittany Lion offense

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was notably disappointed when his Spartans weren’t among the ranked teams to open the season. His qualms have since been rectified. Now ranked No. 19 behind an 8-2 start that has included wins against Connecticut and Louisville, the Michigan State will play host Saturday afternoon. And Penn State, fresh off a dominating, 74-54 win over Wagner Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, is determined to play spoiler.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Updated Kentucky Basketball National Championship Odds

The BBN will soon descend upon Las Vegas. Matt Jones, Drew Franklin and the rest of the KSR crew are getting a head start to place their Kentucky basketball national championship wagers. Thirteen weeks from Selection Sunday, our good friends at Circa Sports have shared the latest National Championship Odds....
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Jim Knowles contract details with Ohio State released

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to grab one of the hottest defensive coordinators on the market in Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles. The Bryant Award finalist will be replacing Kerry Coombs after four seasons in Stillwater. Knowles’ contract details with Ohio State have been released, securing a three-year contract...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Former Michigan State DB, Wisconsin commit flips decision

Kalon Gervin originally committed to Wisconsin after transferring from Michigan State. Friday night, the former Spartan announced a “change of plans.”. Instead of going to Madison, he’s heading to Lawrence. Gervin posted a picture on Twitter announcing his commitment to Kansas Friday night. The announcement came more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianapolis#22 Yards#American Football#Thewolverine Com#Wolverines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Sean Clifford makes final decision about returning to Penn State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford isn’t done playing for the Nittany Lions. Clifford announced on Friday that he will be returning to Penn State for one more season. Clifford just completed his fourth season with Penn State, and he has one extra season of eligibility that allows him return for one final season. This year, Clifford completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,912 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 117 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth commits to Notre Dame

Four-star Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St Mary’s Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth has committed to Notre Dame, he announced on Friday. Schrauth is the No. 137 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 13 interior offensive lineman and the No. 3 player in the state of Wisconsin.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Jim Knowles inked as highest-paid Ohio State assistant in history

COLUMBUS — Jim Knowles is breaking a record just by showing up at Ohio State. The former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator is now the highest-paid assistant in Buckeyes history, according to terms released by the program on Friday. It’s a sign of just how much interest there was in Knowles around the country and the value Ohio State expects him to deliver with the Silver Bullets.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy