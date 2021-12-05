ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Peter Cundall, long-time host of ABC’s Gardening Australia, dies aged 94

By Nino Bucci
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSaZ4_0dEXdd9R00
Long-time Gardening Australia host Peter Cundall has passed away aged 94. His family has requested photographs of Cundall not be used on media reports of his death.

Peter Cundall, the much-loved former host of the ABC television program Gardening Australia, has died aged 94.

Cundall, who featured on the public broadcaster for almost five decades, died in Tasmania on Sunday.

“On Sunday 5 December 2021, Peter Cundall passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement.

“Peter’s privacy, and the privacy of his family, is to be respected during this very sad time. Peter’s family does not wish to be contacted.

“While he was loved by many, as per Peter’s wishes, there will be a private cremation and no memorial services will be held.”

His family have requested photographs of Cundall not be published “with this announcement”.

Cundall hosted his last Gardening Australia program in 2008. But he continued his talkback radio segment until 2018 – a stint that had stretched back to the 1960s.

Former ABC managing director Mark Scott was among those who paid tribute on Sunday describing Cundall as a “lovely, warm and generous man”.

ABC news breakfast presenter Michael Rowland described it as a “sad day for all gardening lovers.”

In announcing the end of his weekly talkback segment in 2018, Cundall said that when it started it was the first of its kind in the world.

“All those years, as far as I’m concerned, it’s been the most marvellous privilege and such an honour to be able to be in this program,” he told the ABC.

Cundall, who was born in Manchester, described his family to the ABC as “the poorest of the poor”, but said his childhood was “extraordinarily happy”.

He started vegetable gardening as a child, and loved “messing about in the dirt”. He left school at the age of 12 to work, and was then conscripted into the British army.

His military experience eventually helped him migrate to Australia, the ABC reported, and once his service ended, including fighting in the Korean war, he moved to Tasmania and started a gardening business in Launceston.

That he was still involved in broadcasting about gardening into his 90s showed his “discipline and commitment and passion”, according to Costa Georgiadis, who replaced Cundall as host of Gardening Australia.

“To still be doing it over 90 years old – it is testament to his resolute discipline and heart really,” Georgiadis told startsat60.com in 2019. “He’s got a heart as big as it gets.”

Cundall used to sign off his regular Saturday talkback show with “that’s your bloomin’ lot”. At the end of his last show, the ABC reported at the time, he said something else.

“Remember, old gardeners never die, they just gradually turn into compost.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Peter Cundall urged environmental activists to ‘never, ever give up’. His spirit will live on

Peter Cundall is known to most Australians as a lovable gardening guru but to those of us who have fought for decades for the protection of Tasmania’s environment, he was so much more. He had a deep love of nature and was not only a champion of Tasmania’s wilderness, magnificent native forests, rivers and farmlands, he was also an outspoken champion of local people fighting for the places they love against what he saw as the state’s endemic crony capitalism.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Australia's Dalaithngu, Indigenous Actor From 'Crocodile Dundee', Dies

David Dalaithngu, the Indigenous Australian actor who mesmerised audiences in his breakout movie Walkabout and was hailed as one of the country's greatest artists, has died at the age of 68, four years after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Dalaithngu, who was from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Costa Georgiadis
Person
Peter Cundall
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Dave Draper's wife as bodybuilder dies aged 79?

It has been announced bodybuilder Dave Draper, better known as the Blond Bomber, has died aged 79. The news was confirmed by his wife, with friends and fans taking to social media to pay tribute. As the news was shared by Dave Draper’s wife, people are curious to know more...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Australia#Abc Television#Mscott#Abc News#British
wtae.com

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit has died at the age of 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
MUSIC
AOL Corp

The Monkees' Mike Nesmith dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, the genius musician, songwriter, filmmaker, and pop-culture innovator best known as the dry-witted, wooly-hatted guitarist/co-frontman of the 1960s’ zeitgeist-capturing TV band the Monkees, has died at age 78. The news comes less than a month after he and his bandmate Micky Dolenz wrapped the Monkees’ farewell tour with an emotional performance at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre on Nov. 1, during which Nesmith broke into tears several times.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Carisi and Rollins’ Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino recently revealed how he felt when he learned Carisi and Rollins were finally going to kiss. Many fans know the show for the “will they won’t they” relationship with Benson and Stabler. However, Carisi and Rollins had a major will they or won’t they relationship until the season 22 finale, where they finally kissed at Totuola’s not wedding.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy