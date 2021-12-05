ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Spotlight – Von Mikel

By IRC Staff
 6 days ago

Von Mikel is a Mexico-based indie music project of songwriter Santiago Mikela. He’s dropped a few dream-pop singles throughout 2021 and certainly got the attention of folks in the cafe. Mikela’s...

Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Chained Lizard Melds Genres to Create ‘Electric Vibes’ [Video]

It’s clear there’s a lot going on upon first listen to one of the three singles Melbourne, Australia band Chained Lizard has released thus far. Theatrical sound design, thrash metal-level guitar shreds and beat structures that range anywhere from industrial to future bass come together in “Broken Glass,” “Take Me for a Ride” and their latest psycho-sexual offering, “Electric Vibes” in a way that hearkens memories of Evanessence or early Linkin Park. There’s even more going on beyond the first listen, however.
Winterbrook Drops New, Original Christmas Track

This new alternative Christmas song – “My Boyfriend is a Snowman” – is a full-band production including drums, guitars and pianos from London indie outfit Winterbrook. “At first listen, it is a magical Christmas song like many others (“Frosty the Snowman”, “Walking in the Air” etc); because, well, the singer´s boyfriend is a snowman,” says frontman TJ Winterbrook.
Cover artist

Hollywood loves a remake. Sometimes it’s a successful foreign film recast with English-speaking celebrities. Sometimes it’s a decent story that just didn’t work the first time around. Most of the time, it’s a hollow-minded cash-grab by a studio rejiggering its intellectual property. But now and then, it’s a filmmaker of regard taking a bonafide classic and filtering it through their own lens. Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake of Cape Fear comes to mind, as does Paul Schrader’s 1982 version of Cat People. But it’s Gus Van Sant’s 1998 color-remake of Psycho that fits our intents and purposes like a glove. Take the shower scene: Under the direction of Alfred Hitchcock in 1960, that shower stabbing might be the most memorable sequence in all of cinema. Yet, Van Sant saw room for embellishment and inserted quick cuts of clouds as poor Marion got hacked to bits. Even when working with material beyond reproach, Van Sant refused to suppress his creativity.
Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
Artist demonstrations

Cody Country Art League will host artist demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Doris Andrews, Paul Kethley and Tanner Loren. The art league is located at 836 Sheridan Ave. in Cody. For more information, call 307-587-3597, email art@codycountryartleague.com or visit www.codycountryartleague.com.
Artistic Director

We are delighted to be recruiting for a new ambitious and creative artistic director to take The Play House forward. Location: Birmingham (flexible) Salary: £24,000 (equivalent to a full-time salary of £30,000) Closing date: 12 p.m, Wednesday 19th January 2022. Interview date: w/c 21st February 2022. The Play House is...
Mexico City
Artist Chalets

The Arts Council of Princeton’s Artist Chalet Winter Village kicked off on November 26 and continues through December 19. Four chalets will be filled with rotating artists and vendors selling their work during the height of holiday shopping in downtown Princeton. For a vendor schedule, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org. (Photo by Courtney Rohrig)
An artistic endeavor

WILKES-BARRE —The Sordoni Art Gallery may be housed on Wilkes University property, but that doesn’t mean it’s exclusive to students. As a matter of fact, the gallery — which is housed in the Karambelas Media and Communication Center at 141 South Main St. — is open to all, and aims to bring appreciation for the arts and culture to anyone who is interested, in downtown Wilkes-Barre and beyond.
Swedish artist Anna von Hausswolff gives secret gig after Satanic slur

Swedish organist and singer Anna von Hausswolff performed in secret on Thursday night, after two of her French concerts were cancelled due to pressure from fundamentalist Catholics. Her Paris gig, due to take place at Saint-Eustache church, went ahead at an undisclosed church but anyone who had a ticket was...
Neil Young and Crazy Horse: Barn review – raucous, highly tuneful songs of life and love

For a double national treasure, one who could justifiably be claimed by two countries, Neil Young is hardly the most enigmatic of musical elder statesmen. Put together, the Canadian-born American’s last two albums (2019’s Colorado and now, Barn) state exactly where, and how, they were made – in a barn, in this longtime Californian’s recently adopted Colorado. Largely recorded live, both albums pair Young with his most charged powerhouse of a backing band, Crazy Horse.
Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
Artistic anniversary

The Trinidad Art Gallery was founded in 2012 by 19 local artists. This month, the gallery marks its ninth year of bringing creativity to the coastal town. “We are very proud to be celebrating nine years. We have consistently attracted the finest local artists and craftspeople,” said Matt Dodge, a member of the cooperative gallery, located at 490 Trinity St. in Trinidad.
[Daily Dead’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide]: Indie Artists and Creators Spotlight

Welcome back, dear readers, for the next installment of Daily Dead’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide! Today, we’re turning our attention toward all the amazingly brilliant indie artists and creators who celebrate horror and sci-fi with the work they do. For today’s gift guide, we’ve organized everything into specialized sections, including artwork, apparel and accessories, jewelry and enamel pins, and a miscellaneous category where you’ll find a fun assortment of items and gift ideas for this holiday season.
Photography Through The Pandemic – A Spotlight on the Artists: Pt 3

Welcome to part three of our Spotlight on the Artists. In each article I’ll be sharing five of our contributors with you, telling you a little bit about their work and where you can see more. And of course, encouraging you to support our kickstarter campaign to get the book made!
Chicago Artists Remember Fashion Icon Virgil Abloh

By Mikayla Price and Jamaica Ponder CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, November 28, the world stopped when the news broke. Just a month after his 41st birthday, fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh had died.  It’s hard to sum up his seemingly infinite impact. From creating a scholarship fund, renovating basketball facilities in Garfield park, building a state park in Ghana to what he is known for best: Bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury brands. At the time of his death, he was at the peak of his career. In July, the iconic luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced their major investment into...
