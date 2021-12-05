ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mountaineers are allowed to place after finding half of the gems

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight years after the discovery of precious gemstones on the Mont Blanc glacier, the stones were shared between the discoverer and local authorities. “This week the stones were divided into two equal parts, each worth about 150,000 euros,”...

Jewelry may have come from the plane that crashed: Mountaineers are allowed to keep half of the gems found in Mont Blanc – Community

Eight years after the discovery of precious gemstones on the Mont Blanc glacier, the stones were shared between the discoverer and local authorities. “This week the stones were divided into two equal parts, each worth about 150,000 euros,” Somonix Mayor Eric Bornier told AFP on Saturday. He was very pleased that the case was now over.
French climber handed Mont Blanc gems after 2013 find

A climber who stumbled upon a treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires that had been buried for decades on France's Mont Blanc has now been given half of the gems he found in a box. The climber, who has not been named, discovered the precious gems in 2013. It...
Climber allowed to keep half of $84,000 of gems he found on Mont Blanc

A treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires buried for decades on a glacier off France’s Mont Blanc has finally been shared between the climber who discovered them and local authorities, eight years after they were found. The mountaineer stumbled across the precious stones in 2013. They had remained...
Climber scores $84K of jewels lost in Mont Blanc plane crash

It’s finders, keepers for one lucky Alps trekker. The mountain climber who discovered precious jewels on Mont Blanc will keep half the treasure, the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council said Friday. The unidentified mountaineer came upon nearly $169,000 of emeralds and sapphires while climbing the French peak in 2013. The fortune had...
Mont Blanc climber receives Indian treasure finder fee eight years after its discovery

In 2013, while climbing the highest mountain in the Alps, a Frenchman came across a metal box containing emeralds, rubies and sapphires. On his return to the village of Albertville, he handed the group over to the police, as French law required. Since the search for the rightful owner turned up nothing, the find has now been divided between the researcher and the local authorities.
