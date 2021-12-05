Topeka residents get excited to celebrate this big event

TOPEKA (KSNT) — People came from all around Kansas to celebrate the 26th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade on Saturday.

Families and community members gathered by the thousands on the sidewalks of Kansas Avenue, hoping to catch a glimpse of the parade.

Floats with lights all over them, candy being thrown into the crowds, and even a fire show was all a part of the event.

Teresa Tatum was one of the people in attendance at the parade. Her husband was on a float, and she said that she was on picture duty.

She said that she was excited to celebrate this event as a community, after having such a hard time with the pandemic.

“It brings people together, it’s for a good cause, we need that because COVID last year kind of ruined a lot of the community stuff that we had and I miss people,” Tatum said.

The parade lasted for a little over half an hour, and there was nothing but smiles at the event.

