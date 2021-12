As the Nike Dunk Low inches closer to yet another year under its laces, it’s returning in a fan-favorite “Goldenrod” colorway. Due to global logistical delays, the release of the vibrant yellow and black pair has been all over the place. Handfuls of retailers first dropped their stock on Wednesday, November 17th, but a wider launch is expected in mid-December. The two-tone “Be True To Your School” style has appeared on a few Nike Dunk High options over the last 36 years, either under the “Wu-Tang” or “Iowa” monikers. As has been the case on these aforementioned pairs, the upcoming offering sets the stage for the titular “Goldenrod”-colored synthetic leather overlays across the upper with a pitch-“Black” base. Underfoot, the Air Jordan 1 Low-look-alike rounds out its ensemble with a “White” midsole and yellow outsole combination.

